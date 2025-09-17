Liberia: NPA to Construct U.S.$3 Million Terminal

-To increase revenue generation

The National Port Authority (NPA) has announced plans to construct a US$3 million terminal at the Freeport of Monrovia, with construction scheduled to begin early January 2026, aiming to enhance revenue generation.

Speaking on a local talk show on Monday, September 15, 2025, NPA Managing Director Sekou H. Dukuly emphasized that the construction of the terminal will not only foster economic growth but also facilitate regional trade by providing a more efficient logistics framework and enhancing revenue generation.

Dukuly details the estimated cost of the project as over three million United States Dollars and states that it is expected to enhance the nation's trade capabilities and revenue generation significantly.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He stated that the new terminal is part of a broader effort to modernize Liberia's primary seaport, thereby enhancing its capacity to handle increasing cargo volumes.

The NPA Managing Director highlighted the terminal as vital in transforming trade.

"This new terminal is not just an infrastructure project; it is a cornerstone for economic revitalization, creating jobs and fostering growth in various sectors," Dukuly said.

According to him, the design and technology incorporated in the new terminal are geared towards optimizing cargo handling and streamlining operations. With its enhanced capacity, the port will be equipped to accommodate larger vessels and improve the processing efficiency of goods, which is crucial for the country's development.

Meanwhile, Dukuly further discloses that discussions are currently underway with APM Terminals to negotiate a reduction in tariffs imposed on goods at the Freeport of Monrovia. This move could further ease trade and enhance competitiveness.

As the groundbreaking ceremony approaches, the anticipation surrounding the project underscores a significant commitment from the Liberian government to build a robust economic framework that not only supports local businesses but also attracts foreign investment. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.