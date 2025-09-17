Liberia: Chinese Embassy Donates Lifesaving Medical Supplies to Moh

Chinese Ambassador Yin Chengwu says donating medical supplies to the Ministry of Health is part of the implementation of outcomes of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and reflects China's longstanding support for Liberia's health development.

The Chinese Embassy in Liberia has donated a consignment of essential medical supplies to the Ministry of Health, reaffirming China's commitment to supporting Liberia's healthcare sector, particularly maternal and child health in rural areas.

The handover ceremony took place at the Ministry of Health on Monday, September 15, 2025, attended by Chinese Ambassador Yin Chengwu, Liberia's Minister of Health, Dr. Louise Mapleh Kpoto, other dignitaries, and officials.

Items donated include 22 delivery beds, 33 infant beds, and 15 infant warmers, which will be distributed to clinics in remote areas across the country. The initiative aims to provide a safer and more hygienic environment for childbirth, contributing to improved maternal and neonatal health outcomes.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"It is a great pleasure to be here to hand over the medical supplies," Ambassador Yin remarked. "First, let me thank Dr. Kpoto and the Ministry of Health for their hard work and thoughtful preparations. Without their cooperation, today's ceremony would not have been possible."

Ambassador Yin emphasized that the donation is part of the implementation of the outcomes of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and reflects China's longstanding support for Liberia's health development. He expressed hope for a deepened collaboration in the health sector, including future cooperation on hospital partnerships, medical training, and the exchange of healthcare standards.

Dr. Kpoto expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Chinese government, noting that the supplies will make a tangible difference in improving maternal and child health in underserved communities.

"This donation is a concrete demonstration of our countries' enduring friendship and shared commitment to improving the well-being of the Liberian people," she said.

Liberia continues to face significant challenges in maternal and child health. President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has prioritized the issue in his national development agenda, the Agenda for Accelerated Inclusive Development (AAID), recognizing it as a cornerstone of national progress.

The Chinese government reiterated that maternal and child health are vital components of public health and socioeconomic development. As part of its global vision, China remains committed to building a Global Community of Health for All and standing with Liberia in addressing key health challenges.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Aid and Assistance Asia, Australia, and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"May these medical supplies be put into operation at the earliest opportunity to benefit the people," Ambassador Yin concluded.

The ceremony underscored the enduring partnership between China and Liberia, rooted in mutual respect and cooperation, and aimed at achieving inclusive health and development for all.