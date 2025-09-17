Liberia: Rivercess Court Reverses Wrongful Detention of a Liberian Journalist.

- The Cestos Magisterial Court in Rivercess County, has overturned its earlier decision to jail journalist Eric Opa Doue, following widespread condemnation of the ruling as a misapplication of the law.

Magistrate Dixon Yeahgar had controversially sentenced journalist Doue to 30 days in prison on a charge of criminal coercion. The Press Union of Liberia (PUL) denounced the charge as baseless and insisted the law had been wrongly applied, calling for his immediate release.

Although the reasons for the reversal remain unclear, the decision came just one day after the Union's strong public condemnation and broad calls for justice.

Attorney-at-Law Bruce Boweh, who represented journalist Doue at the Union's request, confirmed that the release was in accordance with the law and followed a series of interventions. The PUL commends all who contributed to this outcome.

Speaking by phone on September 12, 2025, shortly after regaining his freedom, journalist Doue expressed relief and gratitude. "I am happy to be free again," he told the Union, thanking the PUL and all who intervened on his behalf.

The PUL also acknowledges that journalist Eric Doue and his colleague Methusaleh Gaye erred in their August 11, 2025 reporting, in which they wrongly alleged that Police Officer Ojuku Weeks had been arrested with narcotics and bribed the Yarpah Town Magisterial Court for his release.

Nevertheless, the Union maintains that charging the journalists with criminal coercion was unjustified, since no such crime had been committed.

Moving forward, the PUL has pledged to work with its legal counsel and stakeholders in Rivercess to strengthen relations between the media and local authorities, to foster mutual respect in the advancement of the public good.

Background and timeline:

August 13, 2025: Eric Opa Doue was arrested by court sheriffs at the direction of Associate Magistrate Debah Zuku Debah of the Yarpah Town Magisterial Court. Following his release on the same day, he was instructed to reappear on August 18, 2025, which he did, but without a lawyer. The Magistrate subsequently informed him to re-appear with a legal counsel by August 20, 2025, or risk re-arrest.

August 14, 2025: Methuselah Gaye was detained following a complaint by police officer Ojuku Weeks, who filed a criminal coercion charge as a private prosecutor. Officer Weeks alleged that the journalists had published "false allegations" linking him to narcotics possession and bribery.

August 15, 2025: Journalist Gaye was temporarily released after posting bail without legal counsel, while Eric Opa Doue was taken to prison on 15 August 2025, at Cestos Prison, unable to immediately pay the cash bond.

August 16, 2025: Eric was released on personal recognizance after spending a night in jail.