Liberia: AITB Seeks to Drive Growth, Opportunities in Tvet Sector

The Agricultural and Industrial Training Bureau (AITB) is set to host a two-day stakeholder engagement and capacity building workshop on September 16-17 for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) stakeholders from 14 counties in Liberia. With support from UNESCO, the AITB is hosting the workshop in Ganta, Nimba County.

The workshop, themed "Strengthening Collaboration for Quality and Inclusive TVET Delivery in Liberia," will encompass various objectives such as raising awareness on TVET National Standards, introducing the AITB Service Delivery Charter & Processes, clarifying procedures for Certification, Accreditation, and Quality Assurance, and fostering collaboration among TVET stakeholders nationwide.

"This workshop is very important for the AITB and other major TVET stakeholders in the country. It will help us enhance awareness around the TVET National Standards as well as other regulatory tools," Abraham Billy, AITB Director General said in a brief interview. "We will be highlighting awareness on TVET National Standards for compliance monitoring; Introducing the AITB Service Delivery Charter & Processes; Clarifying procedures for Certification, Accreditation, and Quality Assurance; and enhancing collaboration and coordination among TVET stakeholders nationwide."

Building on earlier trainings conducted in Monrovia for institutions in Montserrado and Lower Margibi, this regional engagement expands the opportunity to other counties, ensuring inclusivity and nationwide participation.

With an expected attendance of over 100 participants including TVET administrators, instructors, government officials, private sector representatives, and development partners, this regional engagement aims to promote inclusivity and enhance TVET delivery across the country.

"We are hoping to bring our stakeholders from across the country so that we can acquaint them with what we are doing to improve the sector," Billy said. "We are bringing together TVET administrators and instructors, government actors (AITB, MoE, MYS), private sector players, and development partners."