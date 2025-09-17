Liberia: LRRRC Honors 12 Dedicated Employees in Heartfelt Retirement Ceremony

In a moving ceremony marked by gratitude and reflection, the Liberia Refugee Repatriation and Resettlement Commission (LRRRC) honored twelve of its long-serving employees as they retired from public service. The event, held at the agency's headquarters, was a celebration of decades of dedication, resilience, and unwavering commitment to Liberia's humanitarian mission.

CSA Director Josiah Joekai, speaking at the occasion, praised the leadership of the LRRRC's Executive Director for restoring stability and normalcy to the agency. He emphasized that the day's celebration was not just about retirement--it was a recognition of the hard work and sacrifices that made the institution what it is today.

"These retirees have inspired us all," Joekai said. "Their service proves that Liberia can and will improve if we support one another and equip our workers with the tools they need."

Joekai also highlighted the importance of teamwork and collective effort in building a better Liberia. He urged current LRRRC staff to foster a culture of mutual respect and support, reminding them that progress is only possible when everyone works together. He further noted that the Civil Service Agency (CSA), in collaboration with NASSCORP, has been working diligently to ensure that retirement processes--such as the C-1 form--are handled smoothly, allowing retirees to transition with dignity.

Jackson Paye, another speaker at the event, echoed Joekai's sentiments. He expressed heartfelt appreciation for the retirees, acknowledging their tireless efforts in elevating the LRRRC over the years. "You have laid a solid foundation," Paye said, as he presented certificates of honor to the retirees. "Retirement is not the end--it's the beginning of new opportunities."

Among the honorees was Francis Gayflor, who commended the CSA for streamlining the benefits process, making retirement less daunting for public servants. His remarks reflected the gratitude shared by many of his fellow retirees.

Madam Helen Whitefield, speaking on behalf of the female retirees, delivered a poignant message about perseverance and purpose. She thanked her colleagues for their dedication and urged current LRRRC staff to remain committed to the commission's mission. "Let our legacy be your motivation," she said.

As the ceremony concluded, the atmosphere was filled with pride and hope. The twelve retirees--each with a unique story of service--left behind not just positions, but a legacy of compassion, professionalism, and patriotism.

Their departure marks the end of an era, but their impact will continue to shape the future of the LRRRC and the lives it touches.