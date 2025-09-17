Liberia: LWSC Inducts 35 Students Into Nat'l Internship Program

The Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC) has officially welcomed 35 students into its workforce under the Government of Liberia's Young Professional Internship Program, a national initiative led by the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP).

The interns, selected through a competitive vetting process organized by the MFDP, hail from high schools, colleges, and universities across the country. They will serve across LWSC's five key divisions--Administration, Management, Technical Services, Finance, and Sales & Marketing--while rotating through the corporation's White Plains and Fiamah facilities to gain practical experience in operations.

At a deployment ceremony held Monday at LWSC headquarters, Managing Director Mohammed Ali urged the interns to seize the opportunity.

"You must be vigilant in executing your assignments. This is a chance to gain hands-on work experience that can serve as a steppingstone to future employment," Ali said. He emphasized punctuality, accountability, and discipline, noting that interns would undergo monthly performance evaluations reported directly to the MFDP.

Deputy Managing Director for Administration, T. Wilson Gaye, described the initiative as an investment in Liberia's future leaders.

"We are very delighted to receive you as young people, our future leaders. Internship programs help to expose students to professional work habits, build their skills, and prepare them for the future," Gaye said. "For high school graduates, it also provides direction on which fields to pursue in college."

Ruby Zoe Folly, Human Resources Director at the MFDP, highlighted that the program was revived under Finance Minister Boima Kamara's leadership to ensure young Liberians gain early workplace exposure.

"This internship will help participants develop critical skills, establish professional networks, and build stronger career foundations," Folly explained.

Speaking on behalf of his peers, intern Edmond M. Duo expressed gratitude to both the government and LWSC.

"This platform allows us to learn work ethics in the public sector and prepare for our future careers. We are grateful and will make the best use of it," Duo said.

The Young Professional Internship Program, recently reintroduced by the government, provides four months of practical experience, mentorship, and exposure to real-life workplace challenges. It is designed to bridge the gap between classroom learning and professional work, equipping students with the skills necessary to thrive in both public and private sectors.