Ghana: Rehabilitation Works Underway At Ho Sports Stadium

The Ho Sports Stadium is currently undergoing major rehabilitation works to improve its playing surface and supporting infrastructure ahead of the new sports season.

The exercise, led by the National Sports Authority (NSA), is part of efforts to ensure the facility meets standards for both regional and national competitions.

Madam Philipina Frimpong, Regional Director of Sports, who is supervising the works, reaffirmed her commitment to readying the facility for the busy sporting calendar.

She noted that a well-maintained stadium was vital to the growth of sports in the Volta Region and urged stakeholders to lend their support to the project.

As part of the rehabilitation, the NSA has installed a new electricity pole to directly power the stadium's borehole, ensuring uninterrupted water flow for field irrigation.

The improved water system will allow for consistent grass growth and effective year-round maintenance.

Division One League side, Home Stars FC, acting on NSA's advice, has also joined the process by compacting the field ahead of reseeding with new grass.

The intervention is expected to help the club meet Ghana Football Association (GFA) licensing requirements, which demand high-quality playing surfaces for competitive matches.

Once completed, the upgraded facility will be able to host Division One League games, regional tournaments, and other sporting activities. -