Ghana: Osei Asibey Re-Elected World Armwrestling Vice President ...As Team Ghana Win 3 Medals At Armwrestling Championships

The President of Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) and Africa Armwrestling, Mr Charles Osei Asibey, has been re-elected as Vice President of the World Armwrestling Federation (WAF), at WAF's 47th Congress in Albena, Bulgaria.

This stretches his stewardship with the world body to 2029.

"I am poised to further influence the development and promotion of Armwrestling to new heights, leveraging my network to drive growth, innovation, and excellence in the sport" Mr Osei Asibey stated after his election.

Mr Osei Asibey's journey to the top has been marked by perseverance and hard work. As the President of the GAF, he was instrumental in promoting the sport in Ghana and beyond.

In 2022, he was voted as the President of Africa Armwrestling which ascended him to the World Armwrestling board the same year to confirm his growing impact on the global stage.

As Vice President of WAF, Osei Asibey will work closely with the President and other officials to promote arm wrestling worldwide.

He will also play a key role in developing strategies to increase participation, improve competition standards, and enhance the overall growth of the sport. With his wealth of experience and knowledge, Osei Asibey is well-equipped to make a lasting impact on the world of armwrestling.

Meanwhile, Team Ghana put in the hard work to win three medals at the World Armwrestling Championship in Albena, Bulgaria.

Ghana was represented by three pullers including Mabel Yeboah from the Ghana Prisons Service (GPS), Blessed Abeka Nunoo from the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) and Daniel Acquah.

Mabel Yeboah, who competed in the 60kg weight division, won a Silver and Bronze with Abeka Nunoo who also competed in the 60kg Juniors category, won a Silver medal.