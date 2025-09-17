Ghana: Man Jailed 35 Years for Defrauding By False Pretence

A 32-year-old man, Abdul Munaf Lawal, has been sentenced to 35 years' imprisonment with hard labour by the Asokwa Circuit Court in Kumasi for defrauding by false pretence.

On July 27, 2023, Lawal collected USD 50,000 from a complainant under the pretext of converting it into Ghana cedis but failed to deliver and absconded.

After months on the run, he was arrested in Accra on June 27, 2025, in connection with a similar offence and transferred to the Ashanti Regional Police Command.

Head of Public Affairs, DSP Godwin Ahianyo, said Lawal was charged and arraigned before the court, presided over by Mr Fred Obikyere.

He initially pleaded not guilty but later changed his plea to guilty on September 3, 2025.

The prosecution revealed he had a prior conviction for stealing. On September 10, 2025, he was sentenced accordingly.