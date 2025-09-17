Ghana: 8,000 Displaced From Gbiniyiri Conflict Return Home - Ablakwa

About 8,000 persons displaced by the recent conflict at Gbinyiri in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba and Bole Districts have safely returned home, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has disclosed.

Mr Ablakwa, who accompanied the displaced persons in Côte d'Ivoire over the weekend, said the latest census revealed that 5,309 Ghanaians remain outside the country's jurisdiction.

He made this known when he addressed the Government Accountability Series at the Presidency in Accra yesterday.

The conflict, which erupted between the Gonjas and Brifos more than a month ago, forced about 13,000 residents to flee their homes to seek refuge in Côte d'Ivoire.

According to the Minister, his visit to the camp of the displaced was to deliver a special message from President Mahama, assess the situation for further consular assistance, express Ghana's gratitude to the Ivorian authorities, and provide immediate relief.

"I delivered the President's message of peace, forgiveness, and reconciliation, urging all our compatriots to return home since government has strengthened security and restored normalcy," he stated.

On behalf of government, Mr Ablakwa presented six million CFA to address urgent humanitarian needs and support logistical arrangements for their return.

He further revealed that he engaged Burkinabe authorities on the welfare of 1,455 displaced Ghanaians in the Kpuere area of Burkina Faso, down from 2,500 at the height of the conflict.

"My Ministry remains committed to safeguarding Ghanaians abroad, working with Ivorian and Burkinabe authorities to provide the necessary assistance. No Ghanaian in distress anywhere in the world will be ignored by the Mahama Administration," he assured.

Touching on the acceptance of 14 West African nationals deported from the USA, he said the arrangement was based on a Memorandum of Understanding, which by convention does not require parliamentary approval.