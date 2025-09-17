Ghana: Landguards On Rampage - ...New Legon Residents, Estate Developers Live in Fear

Some Landguards last Thursday attacked residents and estate developers at New Legon in the Adentan Municipality of Greater Accra and subjected some of them to severe beatings and manhandling.

Led by one Vandam, a known landguard in the area, the hoodlums apart from assaulting people perceived to be standing in their way also destroyed some properties including fence walls, working tools and water storage tanks.

One of their victims, a mason, whose name was given as Richard Korley suffered severe fracture on his left rib and had to be rushed to hospital where he is still receiving treatment.

Speaking to The Ghanaian Times after the incident, Mr Jeff Bortey, a land owner in the area, indicated that residents and land developers working in and around continue to live in constant fear as land guards continue to attack and brutalise people on a daily basis.

According to him, the hoodlums operate with impunity, showing little regard for human life or property and not even the occasional patrols by the police was deterring for them as they go about their violent activities with careless abandon.

Mr Jeff Bortey explained that he was at his site last Thursday when Vandam arrived in the area with his men numbering about 15 with motorbikes and started attacking people working on their projects.

He said the landguards who were holding guns started firing indiscriminately into the air with warning to everyone to vacate the area.

"My brother, in a terrified mood, I run to take cover in a nearby house for my own safety. The guys started beating people indiscriminately and breaking down people's buildings," he narrated.

He said the landguards assaulted and beat up individuals working on their respective sites leading to the injuring of a mason.

Mr Bortey alleged that Vandam and his men were working for the Chief of Katamanso, Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo, and his brothers, Aaron Laryea Otoo, Ebenezer Quaye Kumah, and Ok.

"This is not the first time they have embarked on such mission. The landguards patrol the area with pickups and motorbikes, sometimes wielding offensive weapons including assault rifles, cutlasses and machetes.

He said the incident had been reported at the Police Headquarters.

On his part the Chief Executive Officer of Bi-Fon Ltd, Estate Developers, Mr Oko Borlabi, said the landguards had been terrorising him on his land for more than three years now making it difficult for him to develop.

He stated that in 1994 he acquired a total of 61.43acres of land from the Nungua Stool and got same plotted at the Lands Commission. However, in 2001 the then Katamanso Mantse, Nii Otu Akwetey IX, in his bid to appropriate 670 acres of Katamanso land adjoining New Legon, fraudulently went ahead to plot 14,000 acres in addition to his 670 acres bringing the total acreage to 14,670 acres.

The 14,000 acres belonging to the Nungua Stool he said was initially leased to the University of Ghana, however, upon expiration of the lease, the university declined interest in the land.

"Rather than the land reverting to the original owners being the Nungua Stool, Nii Otu Akwetey sued the UG claiming ownership of the land. Failure by the UG to enter appearance, the court issued a default judgment in favour of Nii Otu Akwetey," he revealed.

However, the Nungua Stool challenged the validity of the court's decision concerning the ownership of the said land, leading to a new ruling which set aside the earlier one that declared Katamanso as the legitimate owners of the land as null and void.

The court further directed that the Lands Commission expunge the 14,000 acres from the 14, 67 oacres plotted for Katamanso and revert it to the lawful owners, the Nungua Stool.

Mr Borlabi further explained that his 61.43 acres formed part of the 14,000 acres directed by the court to be expunged but despite the court ruling, the current Katamanso Mantse, Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo, had continued to harass him and other land developers in the area.

He added that despite several attempts to get the issue resolved amicably, Nii Afotey Agbo and his brothers have continued to encroach the land, intimidating and harassing developers.

Mr Borlabi then appealed to the Inspector General of Police to deploy his men to the area and ensure the strict enforcement of the law to end the impunity.

In addition, he called on Lands Commission to set the records straight on the status of the land to end the constant brutisation and destruction of lives and properties.