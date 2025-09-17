Ghana: Show Love, Respect to Others...Gaf Imam Admonishes Muslims

The Ghana Air Force Imam, Flight Lieutenant Moucharoudine-Siddique Maiga, has admonished Muslims to exhibit love and respect among themselves and to others who don't belong to the Islamic faith.

He cited the saying of Imam Ali, a scholar that mankind is of two categories; either being related in the faith as Muslims or being related in creation as human beings.

Flt Lt. Maiga was delivering a sermon (Khutbah) last Friday at the Haske Community Masjid in Virginia, USA, of a congregation comprise Muslims of different races from the North America, Asian, European and African origins.

Citing the Qur'anic verse Chapter 49:13, "O mankind, indeed we have created you from male and female and made you people and tribes that you may know one another. Indeed, the most noble of you in the sight of Allāh is the most righteous of you. Indeed, Allāh is Knowing and Aware", Imam MAIGA stressed the need to always champion the cause of unity in diversity among people of different religious backgrounds.

"Yes, I'm confident to tell you that my religion, which is Islam, is better than any other religions in the world, but I don't have the bragging rights to say I am better than people who don't belong to Islam. Being better than someone in status is all about piety generosity and righteousness to humanity in particular and to nature at large," he said.

Imam Maiga added that, people of other faiths also had the same feeling and claim that their religion was the best, so the most important thing is to learn to respect everyone's religious beliefs and render all kinds of support that anyone needs to survive the turbulence of the wicked world in which we find ourselves.

Therefore, as Muslims it is important to express love and care to the non- Muslim brothers as well.

This admonishment was in honour of the Birthday of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAWA) which is observed annually by Muslims across the globe.

Muslims are of the belief that, gathering and discussing the life and struggles of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAWA) as well as his philosophies would impact more on the lives of his followers and non- followers alike.

Imam MAIGA also spoke against racism, favouritism besides religious intolerance which were the vices that the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAWA) came to fight and established togetherness and love for all, irrespective of race, ethnicity or religious differences.

The Masjid has been contributing to moral uprightness and support to the community through community engagement.

They have been inviting prominent Islamic scholars amongst whom is Flt Lt Maiga, to throw more lights on Islam as well as motivate the less-endowed in the society.

