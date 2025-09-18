Zimbabwe: I Still Feel Strong, Never Like an 83 Year Old - President

President Mnangagwa says he is so strong that he does not feel the 83-year-old that he is.

The President, who is also Zanu PF First Secretary, said this while addressing revolutionary party staff members who had welcomed him to a birthday celebration as he walked in to attend the party's Politburo meeting yesterday.

He turned 83 on Monday.

President Mnangagwa arrived to a thunderous welcome as he disembarked from his vehicle at the party headquarters yesterday afternoon.

Party staffers gathered at the ground floor of Zanu PF headquarters awaiting the President's arrival.

As President Mnangagwa walked in, the party's head of protocol, Ms Gamuchirai Mangundu told President Mnangagwa that they were receiving him in style, preparing him for the surprise celebrations.

It was a colourful event where the President was shown glittering pictures and artefacts that included a wooden carving of a lion, his totem.

In his brief address, the President thanked the staffers for joining him and his family in celebrating his birthday.

He had his audience in stitches when he jokingly said that he has 83 more years to go.

"I want to thank you, my colleagues in the party who are celebrating with me on my 83rd birthday. I have another 83 years to go. I will clock another 83 . . ." said President Mnangagwa.

He attributed his longevity to God and said he still feels strong, never like an 83-year-old he is.

"I want to commend everybody for this gesture, celebrating with me and my family on my 83rd birthday.

"Let me assure you that this is the Grace of God, it is not my design or anybody's design. It is the will of God that I reach that age. I don't feel it, I think sometime in future I might begin feeling the age but for now I am strong," he said.

Earlier on, Zanu PF Director General, Brigadier General (Retired) Ezekiel Zabanyana said while they were aware that main celebrations were held on Monday in Zvishavane, they felt duty bound to join their principal in celebrating the gift of life.

"May it please you to know that members of your staff would like to congratulate you on your 83rd birthday.

"We are aware that you celebrated it in Zvishavane, we have thought of celebrating it with you as members of your staff. We are proud of your achievements and we would like to assure you that members of your staff will always support you," said Brig Gen (Rtd) Zabanyana.

He said they were celebrating President Mnangagwa's birthday, including his achievements, but fully aware that behind every man's success, there is always a woman, First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa.

As President Mnangagwa celebrated his birthday in Zvishavane on Monday, the day coincided with the Munhumutapa Day, a Zanu PF Youth League-initiated day to celebrate his achievements particularly on youth empowerment.

Munhumutapa Day has become an annual event to be held in all the 10 provinces across the country on a rotational basis.