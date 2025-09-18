Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Demands Accountability From Ministers

MINISTERS are now required to report to Zanu PF Politburo meetings, giving detailed reports of activities in their ministries to uplift the lives of ordinary people.

The move is expected to go a long way in ensuring that party resolutions made at conferences and other platforms are implemented at Government level, given that it is the party that derived the mandate for Government from the people, making it superior.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona set the ball rolling yesterday when he delivered a report on the state of roads and the railway network at the 387th Politburo meeting held at the party headquarters.

The decision to invite Government ministers and heads of department was announced yesterday by President Mnangagwa, who is also the party's First Secretary, at the Politburo meeting in Harare.

"We meet today on the background of the robust discussions that characterised our last session of the Politburo," he said.

"That meeting resolved that we invite critical ministries of our Government to give the party detailed update reports on critical issues which affect the day-to-day lives of the generality of our people."

President Mnangagwa emphasised that no office bearers within Zanu PF and the Government must impede the growth and development of the economy or the attainment of a higher quality of life for the people.

"The protection of our hard-won independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, demands utmost discipline from all those who are serving in public offices.

"The party has a duty to cement the mutual and strategic trust of the people of our beloved motherland, Zimbabwe, through the timely implementation of our policies, the effective management of our affairs and just and fair governance.

"We must strive to strengthen the bond between our membership and the people of this great country with Zanu PF. We should never accept laxity, lethargy and a laissez-faire attitude, to creep into the manner the party governs itself," he said.

The President said there was need for stringent self-regulation and discipline across the party membership, especially among officer bearers. Central to all activity, must be ensuring that resources were deployed to uplift many people out of poverty, into a higher quality of life.

President Mnangagwa warned that corruption of any kind and excesses that alienate leadership from the people could never be condoned. Integrity, discipline and unity, concern for the people and clean governance must be synonymous with Zanu PF, he said.

"As provided for in our party constitution, we have a duty to boldly and decisively deal with those who put the name of the party into disrepute. Winning the hearts and minds of our people remains a critical role of every cadre and structure of the party.

"Ngatirambei tichishandira musangano wedu neruzhinji rweZimbabwe," said President Mnangagwa.

Party members were urged to exercise a high level of discipline, guided by the values and ethos.

"Discipline and focus, augmented by a correct mindset, and knowledge are some of the vital factors that should help our people's productive enterprises establish, grow and diversify.

"It is my expectation that, following the launch of the various empowerment schemes, the respective wings of the party will, at the appropriate time, provide us with comprehensive reports on the success stories," he said.

It was in the best interest of the party that successful case studies of projects led by women and youths be documented as well as shared across districts and provinces for the purposes of learning and propelling the party forward.

"SeMusangano tinoda kuona maproject eruzhinji rweZimbabwe achibudirira village by village, ward by ward, district by district and province by province.

"We must never window-dress our projects. Real transformational and evident impacts must be seen on the ground. United at heart, in mind and vision with our people, Vision 2030 is achievable. There is no going back," said President Mnangagwa.

At the international relations and diplomatic level, the President said engagements with the Vatican, China and Eswatini continued to attest Zimbabwe's commitment to building bridges for cooperation.

He commended friendship between Zimbabwe and China, saying the relations have been elevated to "All Weather Zimbabwe-China Community with a Shared Future".

President Mnangagwa challenged party and Government departments, as well as the private sector, to take bold steps and initiatives towards using wealth creation and empowerment opportunities from this remarkable development, for the benefit of the people and economy.

President Mnangagwa welcomed the ongoing endorsements by progressive nations across the world of Zimbabwe's bid for the 2027-2028 non-permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council.

Countries such as China, Russia, India and Palestine, among others, have already endorsed the country's bid for the non-permanent seat.

Zimbabwe, he said, stands ready to play its part towards strengthening multi-lateralism, fostering international peace and security, and a just and fair global governance architecture.