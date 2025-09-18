Liberia: President Boakai Suspends Deputy Minister Mcgill Over Rape Allegation

17 September 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Gerald C. Koinyeneh

Monrovia — President Joseph Boakai has suspended Bryant McGill, Deputy Minister for Youth Development at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, following allegations that he raped a 14-year-old girl, the daughter of the Ministry's deputy chief of security.

The decision comes amid mounting pressure from activists and civil society organizations demanding McGill's arrest and prosecution.

According to an Executive Mansion release, "this decision has been taken in line with the government's zero-tolerance policy toward all forms of sexual and gender-based violence and to ensure a fair and transparent investigation. The release noted that Deputy Minister McGill will remain suspended until the conclusion of the investigation.

FrontPageAfrica has gathered that McGill was officially notified of his suspension by Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Sam Stevequoah.

Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman described the case as "delicate" and urged the public to remain patient as the Liberia National Police (LNP) continues its investigation.

In a press statement, Coleman said McGill would be charged and arrested once sufficient evidence is gathered, stressing that "nobody is above the law."

McGill had earlier taken a leave of absence following the emergence of the allegations. The Ministry of Youth and Sports confirmed that he voluntarily stepped aside to focus on the investigation. However, activists and civil society groups maintained that a leave of absence was inadequate, and had been calling on President Boakai to suspend him pending the outcome of the investigation.

