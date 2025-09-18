Tanzania Nabs 34 Illegal Immigrants From Burundi, Rwanda

Geita — IN a bid to strengthen national security ahead of the upcoming General Election scheduled for October 2025, the Immigration Department in Mbogwe District, Geita Region, has apprehended 34 illegal immigrants from Burundi and Rwanda.

The arrests were made during an ongoing special security operation in the region aimed at curbing the increasing trend of illegal immigration, which poses a threat to national stability. The operation is being carried out under directives from the Commissioner General of Immigration for Tanzania, CGI Dr. Anna Peter Makakala.

The operation is being led by the Mbogwe District Immigration Officer, Superintendent of Immigration (SI) Amir Ally Abbasi, under the coordination of Senior Assistant Commissioner of Immigration (SACI) James Andrew Mwanjotile, who serves as the Regional Immigration Officer for Geita.

According to an official statement, the illegal immigrants were captured during a targeted sweep that focused on inspecting all incoming vehicles into Mbogwe District via the main highway leading to Kahama. The primary objective of this operation is to tighten control over illegal immigration, particularly during this sensitive period leading up to the national elections.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Speaking about the incident, SI Amir Ally Abbasi issued a stern warning to owners of transport vehicles, especially small commuter buses (Hiace) and cargo trucks, urging them to immediately stop the practice of harboring or transporting illegal immigrants. He emphasized that sufficient awareness and education have already been provided to all stakeholders, and that it is now time for full enforcement of the law without leniency.

The officer further stated that the Mbogwe District Immigration Office will continue to conduct inspections, patrols, and investigations in various parts of the district and its surrounding areas to combat and eradicate illegal immigration activities.