Egypt Hunts for 3,000-Year-Old Pharoah Bracelet Missing From Museum

17 September 2025
Daba Finance (Abidjan)

 

  • Egyptian authorities are searching for a 3,000-year-old gold bracelet that vanished from the Egyptian Museum in Cairo
  • The bracelet, decorated with a lapis lazuli bead, once belonged to King Amenemope of the 21st Dynasty
  • Amenemope was a relatively little-known pharaoh from the Third Intermediate Period whose tomb was discovered in 1940 in Tanis

Egyptian authorities are searching for a 3,000-year-old gold bracelet that vanished from the Egyptian Museum in Cairo. The bracelet, decorated with a lapis lazuli bead, once belonged to King Amenemope of the 21st Dynasty. It was last seen in the museum's restoration lab, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. The case has been referred to law enforcement and prosecutors.

Images of the bracelet have been circulated across airports, seaports, and border crossings to prevent smuggling. Officials clarified that photos circulating online of another bracelet were not the missing artifact.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The ministry said all other items in the restoration lab will be inventoried and reviewed by a specialist committee.

Amenemope was a relatively little-known pharaoh from the Third Intermediate Period whose tomb was discovered in 1940 in Tanis, in Egypt's eastern Nile Delta.

Daba's newsletter is now on Substack. Sign up here to get the best of Africa's investment landscape

Key Takeaways

The disappearance of the Amenemope bracelet highlights the ongoing risks facing Egypt's cultural heritage. The illegal trade in antiquities is a multibillion-dollar global industry, with Egyptian artifacts among the most sought-after on black markets. Egypt has tightened laws and international agreements to repatriate stolen treasures, but incidents still occur. In 2023, two men were arrested for attempting to smuggle hundreds of artifacts from Abu Qir Bay near Alexandria, underscoring the scale of the problem. The Egyptian Museum, which houses some of the world's most valuable Pharaonic collections, has long been a focal point for both conservation and controversy. The loss of a royal object dating back to the Third Intermediate Period is significant not only for Egypt but for global archaeology, as items linked to Amenemope are rare. Authorities' rapid escalation of the search shows the importance placed on preventing the bracelet from entering international trafficking channels.

Read the original article on Daba Finance.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daba Finance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.