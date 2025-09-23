Egyptians Outraged After 3,000-Year-Old Pharaoh's Bracelet Stolen and Melted for Gold

Cairo - Egyptian officials and citizens alike have reacted with shock and anger after authorities confirmed that a 3,000-year-old bracelet belonging to an ancient pharaoh was stolen from the Egyptian Museum in Cairo and later melted down for its gold.

Tourism and Antiquities Minister Sherif Fathy revealed the theft in televised comments late Saturday, confirming the artifact once belonged to Pharaoh Amenemope, who ruled around 3,000 years ago during Egypt's Third Intermediate Period.

The bracelet, decorated with a lapis lazuli bead, was taken from the museum's restoration lab on September 9 while staff were preparing artifacts for an exhibition in Italy. Officials said the bracelet was passed through several dealers before being melted down, destroying its historical value.

The theft occurred on September 9, but was only confirmed publicly by the minister on September 20, sparking widespread outrage.

The incident took place at the Egyptian Museum in Cairo, one of the world's most important repositories of ancient antiquities.

Minister Fathy blamed "laxity" in implementing security procedures, noting that the lab where the bracelet was kept did not have security cameras. The lack of basic safeguards has fueled criticism over how Egypt is protecting its priceless cultural heritage.

Authorities said four suspects have been arrested and questioned, including a restoration specialist working at the museum. The Interior Ministry confirmed the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.

Egypt has faced repeated challenges in protecting its antiquities from theft and illegal trafficking, particularly during periods of political instability. The loss of Pharaoh Amenemope's bracelet is seen as one of the most serious breaches in recent years, given the rarity and cultural significance of the artifact.

The theft and destruction of the ancient bracelet has provoked outrage across Egypt, with critics calling for accountability and urgent reforms in museum security. For a nation whose identity and economy are deeply tied to its pharaonic heritage, the incident represents not only a cultural tragedy but also a stark warning about the vulnerabilities of its treasured antiquities.