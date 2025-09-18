Nigeria: Governor Adeleke Not Defecting to ADC or Any Party, Say Osun Government

The Osun State government has debunked the rumours making the rounds in the state that Governor Ademola Adeleke was planning to join the opposition coalition's platform, African Democratic Congress (ADC).

A statement made available to journalists in Osogbo, the State capital, by the spokesperson to the governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, on Wednesday, stated that the rumour was not only untrue but a calculated attempt by those allegedly afraid of the governor's soaring acceptability to create confusion and uncertainty in the minds of the people of the state.

"We want to reiterate for the umpteenth time that Governor Adeleke remains committed to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and has no plan whatsoever to join the ADC or any party for that matter.

"Governor Adeleke's pre-occupation at the moment is the continued delivery of dividends of democracy to Osun people who resoundingly gave him their mandate three years ago.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Even more, Governor Adeleke and leaders in the PDP have been focused on galvanising the structures of the party for the ongoing voter's registration ahead of next year's election, which he is well positioned to win," Rasheed stated.

He declared those behind the latest round of misinformation as people trying to latch on the huge goodwill that Governor Adeleke enjoys with Osun people to sway support.

"The series of unsolicited endorsement of Governor Adeleke is rattling those afraid of the will of the people.

"We therefore urge the public to discountenance any report linking Governor Adeleke with a defection move as such is entirely false," he added.

Rasheed enjoined members and supporters of the governor not to succumb to the antics of fake news millers and instead focus their efforts into mobilizing votes for his re-election bid under the PDP.

He noted that as a man of the people, Governor Adeleke recognises the overwhelming goodwill and confidence that Osun people have in the PDP and his leadership, adding that he will not go against the will of the people.