Liberia Fire Service Chief Admits Office in Poor Condition, Calls for More Support

Monrovia, Liberia - The Director of the National Fire Service of Liberia, Warsuwah Barvoul, has openly admitted that the current office space of the entity does not reflect its national role and responsibilities.

Speaking on OK FM Tuesday morning, Barvoul described the office environment as "too small" and unrepresentative of the work expected of the Fire Service. "Sometimes I feel ashamed when foreign guests visit the office," the Fire Chief said, He noted that the facility can sometimes discourage visitors.

Although the Fire Service rents its current office space, Barvoul disclosed that plans are underway to relocate to a more suitable location that would properly represent the institution. He disclosed plans to build the fire service own fecality.

He also appealed to the National Legislature for increased budgetary support to upgrade fire stations across the country.

During the interview, Barvoul declined to comment on reports of internal disputes between him and his deputies, saying such issues were administrative.

He also dismissed as "false" allegations that the Fire Service had rented two of its fire trucks to ArcelorMittal. According to him, the company only requested their services for a four-month period, an arrangement he said was approved by the Ministry of Justice. However, Barvoul did not provide details of any formal contract agreement rather a letter of request.

The Fire Chief highlighted several challenges, including inadequate office space, logistical and frequent false alarms by citizens.

"We burn fuel unnecessarily when we respond to false calls. That fuel should be used during real emergencies," he emphasized.

Barvoul further lamented that Liberians rarely show appreciation for the work of firefighters. "Not a single day has a citizen come to our office just to say thank you," he said.

As the Fire Service struggles with underfunding, logistical setbacks, and a lack of public appreciation, the Fire Chief's appeal underscores the urgent need for greater investment in the sector. How swiftly the government responds to these concerns will determine whether the institution can overcome its current hurdles and truly represent the nation in times of crisis.

Alphonso Toweh

Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters

He holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution from the University of Liberia.