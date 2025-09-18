Namibia: SWAPO Blocks Opposition's Objection to Not Adopt 2024 Election Report

SWAPO on Wednesday blocked an objection by opposition parties in parliament to prevent the adoption of the 2024 election report.

The opposition had instead called for a debate.

The disagreement prompted National Assembly speaker Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila to call for a vote on the debate.

She explained that when there is an objection, the rule allows for a vote.

As a result, Swapo secured more votes, and the report was adopted in the National Assembly by deputy speaker Phillipus Katamelo on Wednesday.

The report focuses on the assessment, consideration, and performance of the 2024 post-election process.

Katamelo said the election was the most rigorous process of the legal system, in which it was tested independently.

"The manner in which others accepted and not withstanding the opinions of others. We are here today," Katamelo said.

"We need to be honest to ourselves here. As citizens of the country, we have an obligation to protect most especially the democracy and systems," said official opposition leader Imms Nashinge, who stood up on the point of privileges.

Nashinge said politics should be left out and that the house should be referred back to include everything and not just the views of the Electoral Commission of Namibia.

Those who voted in favour of adopting the report were 35, while 25 were against.