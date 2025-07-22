Namibia: President Nandi-Ndaitwah Addresses Public Focus On Her Role

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah says she remains the only head of state in the country, which explains political commentators and opposition politicians' focus on her.

Despite this attention on her, she says she is answerable to the nation.

"There is only one president, hence politicians are bound to focus on me but the nation will judge what my administration has done since taking office," she said in a special address to public servants on Friday.

Political analysts and politicians have provided a critique of Nandi-Ndaitwah recently, with Popular Democratic Movement leader McHenry Venaani describing her tenure thus far as a period of "rhetoric over results".

However, the president says public servants reflect the president's duties and promises, hence her call on civil servants to up their games in providing services to the nation.

Nandi-Ndaitwah revealed plans to launch the National Development Plan Six today, where she says she will outline what her administration has achieved since she took office in March.

"What I am going to report is what we have done together and the nation is going to judge all of us, not just Netumbo. You might find politicians who will be focusing on Netumbo, that is fine.

I accepted it because there is only one president," she said.

She told public servants that if they do not have a passion for people, if they see citizens as a burden when they come to the offices with problems, and if they see their office spaces as their personal zone for enrichment or side businesses, then such a civil servant is in the wrong place.

"Why can't you create space for those who are ready to serve the public? They are there," she said.

She also highlighted the ongoing concerns raised by the public about rude officials, describing it as unfortunate, but demanded that, as public servants, they behave as professionals.

She stated that public servants must be psychologists and understand the environment they are operating in, citing that citizens are already going through a lot and when they approach government offices, civil servants should avoid worsening their situation and listen to their complaints.

"Give them five minutes, even if you will not solve their problems at that particular time.

The point is that they feel listened to, it matters to them," she said, adding that a citizen friendly approach is no longer a necessity but a must.

She said as civil servants they need to change and uplift every citizen to ensure no one is left behind.

Political analyst Sakaria Johannes is of the view that when the president says there is only one president, she means she is the one in the highest office and that people or public servants should listen to what she is saying rather than listening to different parties or people.

"The president's remarks are highlighted because of the opposition parties, such as Affirmative Repositioning leader Job Amupanda in particular, who is questioning the standards of civil servants in the country," Johannes says.

Amupanda has challenged the president to increase low level government employees, otherwise it will still be business as usual.

Former Landless People's Movement Keetmanshoop Rural Constituency councillor Gerrit Witbooi yesterday stated that the eighth administration is doing a good job so far.

He said the president's remark of her being the only president indicates to civil servants that they must be on par with her administration and that any behaviour that goes against the delivery of services to the masses will be dealt with.

"Civil servants have applied for a job and are bound to follow those rules.

She is simply reminding them that while politicians are watching her every movement, she will also keep an eye on civil servants.

"As a leader I urge public servants to be on par with the president and do their jobs and be productive," said Witbooi.