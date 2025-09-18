Nigeria: Plateau - 11,749 People Killed, 420 Communities Attacked in 24 Years - Committee

The fact-finding committee said the attacks were recorded across 13 Local Government Areas (LGAs).

Over 11,749 people were killed in violent attacks in Plateau State between 2001 and 2025, a committee set up to investigate the violence has said.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that Plateau, in north-central Nigeria, suffers from various forms of violence, including herders/farmers violence, inter-communal violence, and ethno-religious crisis.

The violence has led to the death of thousands of people and the displacement of many others.

The Fact-Finding Committee on Incessant Attacks, Killings and Destruction in Plateau said no fewer than 420 communities in the state were attacked between 2001 and 2025.

Nicholas Rogers, a retired major general and chairman of the committee, disclosed this while presenting its report to Governor Caleb Mutfwang on Wednesday in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Mr Mutfwang inaugurated the 10-member committee on 20 May to unravel the remote and immediate causes of the incessant attacks in the state.

The committee was also mandated to ascertain the number of affected communities and persons from 2001 to date.

Mr Rogers said the attacks were recorded across 13 Local Government Areas (LGAs), leading to the death of more than 11,749 people within the period under review.

"After weeks of painstaking work, engaging affected communities, liaising with security agencies and reviewing evidence submitted to us, we arrived at sobering findings.

"We established that 420 communities across 13 LGAs have suffered violent attacks between 2001 and May 2025.

"The human cost has been staggering, with 11,749 lives reported lost within the period. These figures represent only those officially reported to us; we believe the actual number may be higher.

"Beyond the loss of lives, we documented widespread destruction of livelihoods," he said.

According to him, the data revealed 35 per cent destruction of livestock, 32.5 per cent displacement, 16.8 per cent destruction of food, 9.9 per cent destruction of houses, and 3.4 per cent illegal land occupation and grabbing.

Mr Rogers said the findings also pointed to serious psychological, cultural and economic consequences for victims of the attacks.

He explained that the attackers usually gained access to communities through Taraba, Bauchi, Kaduna and Nasarawa States, unleashing mayhem before retreating.

He attributed the root causes of the conflicts to the infiltration of criminal elements seeking to exploit the state's natural resources, as well as historical grievances, ethnic mistrust and competition over land.

"The violence is coordinated, the motives are deliberate, and the consequences are devastating. Yet, within this tragedy lies an opportunity for decisive leadership, inclusive action and transformative peace building," Mr Rogers said.

Responding, Mr Mutfwang thanked the committee for its work and assured that the report would be carefully studied and forwarded to the federal government for implementation.

The governor said his administration would intensify early warning and response mechanisms to safeguard lives and property.

He also said the government was strengthening its security agency with personnel and equipment.

"In anticipation of this report, we have been recruiting into Operation Rainbow, our security outfit. Between now and next week, we will send more than 1,000 operatives for proper training.

"Our Peace Building Agency has also stepped up its activities, cascading them to communities because we realise the solution is not just kinetic; we must also deploy non-kinetic options if we are to get results," he said.

Mr Mutfwang, who pledged to address poverty, improve infrastructure and promote human capital development, urged Plateau citizens to eschew violence and embrace peaceful coexistence.

"We must see ourselves as brothers and sisters, irrespective of creed or tribe. That is the only way we can build a united state.

"I appeal to leaders to always preach peace. Any leader that truly loves Plateau will not claim the capacity to cause trouble for the state. We must join hands to build and not destroy," he said.

(NAN)