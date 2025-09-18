Nigeria: Tinubu Determined to Invest in Youths, Transform Education Sector - Shettima

Vice-President Kashim Shettima says President Bola Tinubu is determined to invest in the youths and in the overall transformation of the education sector.

Shettima stated this on Wednesday when he received a delegation from the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Nigeria on a courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the delegation was led by the UNICEF Nigeria Country Representative, Ms Wafaa Abdelatef.

He stated that UNICEF had a worthy partner in Nigeria's progress to actualize its goals, adding that the president had redefined the concept of modern leadership in Nigeria.

Shettima said, "President Bola Tinubu is a man of courage and conviction, and he is doing everything possible to redefine the concept of modern leadership in Nigeria.

"We are on the cusp of regenerating our economy and rebuilding this nation.

"The gains of our reforms are manifesting by the day, the inflationary trend is on the decline and by the end of the year, the economy will further stabilize for all to see.

"We have worked with your colleagues on different programmes across the country in the past and I believe that your coming will bring on board new experience, exposure and the capacity for value addition to what we are doing."

Shettima said the government was committed to working with UNICEF to advance some of the "laudable initiatives" of the Federal Government.

He said, "These include Nutrition 774 Initiative, Economic and Financial Inclusion, and the Nutrition Intervention Fund, among others. "

Earlier, Abdelatef acknowledged Shettima's dedicated leadership, strong voice and disposition in supporting humanitarian causes in Nigeria and beyond.

He described him as a global citizen and assured the vice-president of UNICEF's unrelenting commitment and alignment with the priorities of the Tinubu administration.

"This is particularly its programmes on nutrition, human capital development, and education of the girl child, among others," Abdelatef said.

He commended some of the administration's interventions, such as the Nutrition 774 Initiative, the Nutrition Intervention Fund, and the Nutrition Bill.

He stated that the government's vision was clear and the mission was realisable.