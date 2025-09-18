Nigeria: Excitement As Tinubu Restores Fubara, Deputy, Legislators

Lagos — "It, therefore, gives me great pleasure to declare that the emergency in Rivers State of Nigeria shall end with effect from midnight today. The governor, His Excellency Siminalayi Fubara, the deputy governor, Her Excellency Ngozi Nma Odu, and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly and the speaker, Martins Amaewhule, will resume work in their offices from 18 September 2025."

With this 61-word statement, President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, terminated emergency rule and restored democratic governance in Rivers State six months after his March 18 suspension of democratic structures.

The declaration elicited optimism and mixed reactions in the polity.

This was as the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, cautioned returning Governor Fubara against leaving its fold, while the All Progressives Congress, APC, wooed him with a top offer.

Meanwhile, there was drama at Rivers State Government House, yesterday morning, as aides of the departing Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Etteh Ibas, retd, protested alleged unpaid allowances as Ibas prepared to jet to Abuja to meet with President Tinubu.

Ibas' Media Adviser, Mr Hector Igbikioiwubo, down-played the protests, saying he was unaware of videos of the protests, adding that the atmosphere at Government House was calm.

At press time, the deputy governor had returned to Port Harcourt, and the polity was calm as residents awaited the arrival of Fubara, and return of Ibas from Abuja for the handover.

Fubara travelled out of the country after his suspension and reportedly returned to Nigeria on Monday but is yet to come to Rivers.

Emergency inevitable, but peacehas returned - Tinubu

While lifting the emergency rule, which he said was inevitable when he declared it, President Tinubu directed Governor Fubara, his deputy and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly to resume today.

The President in a statement, said his decision to lift the state of emergency was predicated on the fact that peace had returned to the state.

He explained that as of March 18 when he declared the state of emergency, there was total collapse of governance and fragmentation of the House of Assembly.

He said his intervention and that of other well-meaning Nigerians to resolve the conflict proved abortive as both sides stuck rigidly to their positions to the detriment of peace and development of the state.

New spirit of understanding

President Tinubu, however stated that from intelligence available to him, there is a groundswell

of a new spirit of understanding, a robust readiness, and potent enthusiasm on the part of all the stakeholders in Rivers State for an immediate return to democratic governance.

Consequently, the President said he did not see why the state of emergency should exist a day longer than the six months he had pronounced at the beginning of it.

"It, therefore, gives me great pleasure to declare that the emergency in Rivers State of Nigeria shall end with effect from midnight today. The Governor, His Excellency Siminalayi Fubara, the deputy governor, Her Excellency Ngozi Nma Odu, and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly and the speaker, Martins Amaewhule, will resume work in their offices from September 18, 2025.

"I take this opportunity to remind the governors and the Houses of Assembly of all the states of our country to continue to appreciate that it is only in an atmosphere of peace, order, and good government that we can deliver the dividends of democracy to our people. I implore all of you to let this realisation drive your actions at all times," he said.

We halted anarchy

The President's statement read in part: "My Fellow countrymen and, in particular, the good people of Rivers State.

"I am happy to address you today on the state of emergency declaration in Rivers State. You will recall that on March 18, 2025, I proclaimed a state of emergency in the state. In my proclamation address, I highlighted the reasons for the declaration.

"The summary of it for context is that there was a total paralysis of governance in Rivers State, which had led to the governor of Rivers State and the House of Assembly being unable to work together. Critical economic assets of the state, including oil pipelines, were being vandalised.

"The State House of Assembly was crisis-ridden, such that members of the House were divided into two groups. Four members worked with the governor, while 27 members opposed the governor.

"The latter group supported the speaker. As a result, the governor could not present any Appropriation Bill to the House, to enable him access funds to run Rivers State's affairs.

"That serious constitutional impasse brought governance in the state to a standstill. Even the Supreme Court, in one of its judgements in a series of cases filed by the executive and the legislative arms of Rivers State against each other, held that there was no government in Rivers State.

"My intervention and that of other well-meaning Nigerians to resolve the conflict proved abortive as both sides stuck rigidly to their positions, to the detriment of peace and development of the state.

"It, therefore, became painfully inevitable that to arrest the drift towards anarchy in Rivers State, I was obligated to invoke the powers conferred on me by Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, to proclaim the state of emergency.

"The offices of the governor, deputy governor, and elected members of the State House of Assembly were suspended for six months in the first instance. The six months expire today (yesterday), September 17, 2025.

"I thank the National Assembly which, after critically evaluating the justification for the proclamation, took steps immediately, as required by the constitution, to approve the declaration in the interest of peace and order in Rivers State.

"I also thank our traditional rulers and the good people of Rivers State for their support from the date of the declaration of the state of emergency until now."

40 suits against emergency rule

On the opposition to the declaration of emergency rule in the state which had condemnation from some quarters, Tinubu said: "I am not unaware that there were a few voices of dissent against the proclamation, which led to their instituting over 40 cases in the courts in Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Yenagoa, to invalidate the declaration.

"That is the way it should be in a democratic setting. Some cases are still pending in the courts as of today. But what needs to be said is that the power to declare a state of emergency is an inbuilt constitutional tool to address situations of actual or threatened breakdown of public order and public safety, which require extraordinary measures to return the state to peace, order and security.

"Considered objectively, we had reached that situation of total breakdown of public order and public safety in Rivers State, as shown in the judgement of the Supreme Court on the disputes between the executive and the legislative arm of Rivers State. It would have been a colossal failure on my part as President not to have made that proclamation.

"As a stakeholder in democratic governance, I believe the need for a harmonious existence and relationship between the executive and legislature is key to a successful government, whether at the state or national level.

"The people who voted us into power expect to reap the fruits of democracy. However, that expectation will remain unrealisable in an atmosphere of violence, anarchy and insecurity borne by misguided political activism and Machiavellian manipulations among the stakeholders.

"I am happy today that, from the intelligence available to me, there is a groundswell of a new spirit of understanding, a robust readiness, and potent enthusiasm on the part of all the stakeholders in Rivers State for an immediate return to democratic governance.

"This is undoubtedly a welcome development for me and a remarkable achievement for us. I, therefore, do not see why the state of emergency should exist a day longer than the six months I had pronounced at the beginning of it."

Ibas' aides protest unpaid allowances

Meanwhile, drama unfolded at Rivers State Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday morning when Ibas' aides protested alleged unpaid allowances and entitlements.

The aides kicked against Ibas' alleged attempt to vacate office without settling financial commitments to them.

Some aides and members of the sole administrator's security team reportedly complained, saying he was "sneaking away" without paying them

The uproar forced senior officials within Government House to step in, calming the aggrieved staff with assurances that their grievances would be addressed. After much persuasion, the protesters dispersed,

A video of the protest was viral at press time.

Contacted on the issue, Media Adviser to Ibas, Mr Igbikiowubo, said he was yet to see the video but confirmed that the sole administrator went to Abuja to see President Tinubu.

He added that "the atmosphere at Government House is calm and we are winding down in peace."

Wike hails Tinubu for saving Rivers

Reacting to the development, FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike, hailed President Tinubu for restoring democratic governance to Rivers State, saying the President had once again demonstrated his total commitment to peace and sustenance of democracy in the country.

In a statement, by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, the FCT minister said the President's intervention further restored the confidence of the people of Rivers State in his leadership, adding that his proactive action saved the state.

He commended people of the state for their belief in the President and continuous support for him in his efforts to return the country to the path of progress and development.

Wike called on all stakeholders in Rivers to work harmoniously in the collective interest of the state and its people.

The minister, who cautioned troublemakers, especially fifth columnists who were always seeking to benefit from crisis to stay away from the state.

"From Rivers State going forward, the only news that will emanate will be that of peace, progress and development," Wike added.

PANDEF seeks sober reflection

Also reacting, President of the Pan-Niger Delta Elders Forum, PANDEF, Prof Godknows Igali, said the six months were the darkest part of Rivers State's political history, adding that "it is a time for sober reflection".

Igali said there is nothing to celebrate about the return of Governor Fubara and other democratic institutions in the state, noting that "we all learn from the dark six months of emergency rule. There is nothing to celebrate.

"For six months, an administrator was appointed who behaved like a military man. My advice to the governor is that he should settle down and do his job. The people of Rivers State have lost a lot in this past six months, so there is much for him to do."

Roll out drums for celebration, INC urges residents

President of Ijaw National Congress, INC, Prof Benjamin Okaba, had a contrary view and called on Rivers indigenes to roll out the drums and celebrate the return of Governor Fubara.

Okaba said though he was not expecting the Federal Government to celebrate the governor's return the same way he was celebrated during his suspension by those who wanted him demoted, there was need to celebrate his return.

"I was not expecting Fubara's return to be with pomp and pageantry the same way they demoted him. If they had their way, they would have even extended the suspension to 2027. That was their initial plan. But because of sustained pressure by Nigerians, they could not.

"Rivers people should rejoice that their governor is back. Both the indigenes and residents should roll out the drums and celebrate. The governor is back to correct whatever went wrong in his absence in terms of projects delivery, sanitation of the city and many more."

Former member of the House of Representatives, Ogbonna Nwuke, in his reaction, said: "Our expectation is that going forward, we will have a united real estate on the basis of the best norms of good governance. Our expectation is that all of those projects that made the Fubara government very progressive months before it was thrown out on suspension, will be revisited quickly. All those projects are tied to the future development of Rivers State.

"Above all, we expect that the legislature and the executive will collaborate and that their collaboration will bring about good governance as well. Above all, the expectations of the Rivers people who have prayed for their return, who have fought for their return, will be satisfied in the days to come."

Tinubu must apologise for Rivers overreach - PDP

On its part, PDP accused President Tinubu of exceeding his constitutional powers in suspending Governor Fubara during the period of the emergency rule, insisting that he must apologise to Nigerians.

Reacting to Tinubu's termination of the rule in Rivers, Deputy National Youth Leader of the PDP, Timothy Osadolor, said: "Yes, I think the President was over-reaching. When I read the last paragraph of his speech, where he spoke to governors as if he were a headmaster in a classroom, I felt he should understand fully well that there is a clear division of powers."

"If he has the powers to remove elected governors, who now has the powers to check the President, who was also elected? First and foremost, I would have expected the President to apologise not only to Nigerians but to the wider public," he said.

The PDP youth leader further urged the National Assembly to legislate against any repeat of what he called an 'arrogant suspension of a governor.'

While accusing the lawmakers of being compromised to endorse an unconstitutional process, Osadolor said: "He did what he did before sending messages to the National Assembly, who allegedly were induced to ratify an abnormally ill report. For me, we must encourage stronger institutions and more respect for the Constitution of the land.

"No President, no matter how powerful or how emotionally challenged or motivated he may be, should use the authority of his office to rip apart the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria."

"There is no provision that empowers the President to suspend a governor before going to the National Assembly. It is the National Assembly alone that has that responsibility. I so recommend."

Fubara's next move unclear as PDP, APC intensify overtures

However, the political future of Governor Fubara remains uncertain as the PDP and APC intensify efforts to secure his loyalty.

Reacting to reports of alleged moves by the APC to lure Fubara, Elder Emma Ogidi, Chairman of the PDP Zonal Caretaker Committee (South-South), told Vanguard, yesterday, that the party will not encourage the governor to defect.

"Defection is not new in our politics but the decision is his to make. We pray he doesn't fall for it because the APC is a failed government, and we will not encourage him to join them. When I see him, I will tell him personally that APC has failed," Ogidi said.

He also expressed relief over Fubara's safe return, saying "when someone returns safely, you are always happy. We thank God for his life, especially considering all the embarrassment he has faced."

"This is a man who only just came back after a six- month suspension. He needs time to settle down and focus on his work. If they (APC) are already trying to drag him over to their side so soon, it is simply unreasonable," he said.

Rivers APC woos Fubara

Indeed, Rivers APC is dangling the state leadership of the party as an offer to Fubara.

One of the alleged agreements as a prelude to peace between Fubara and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, was for him to voluntarily dump the PDP for the APC.

While awaiting Fubara's resumption of duty today, the leadership of the APC in Rivers has mapped out strategies to woo the Opobo-born politician to join them to make governance easier for him.

Mr. Darlington Nwauju, who himself was also reinstated as spokesperson of the state's chapter of the APC, explained that Fubara pitching tent with the APC would enhance his efforts to move Rivers forward.

Towards this end, the Rivers APC is offering Fubara the party's leadership position in the state.

With the carrot being dangled by the Rivers APC, whose state chairman, Chief Tony Okocha, is an ally to Wike, political analysts are wondering if the move was not an invitation to another spate of problems between the two gladiators.

But Nwauju said APC's constitution recognised the governor of the state as its leader and asked Fubara to announce his defection from PDP to the APC during his reinstatement today.

"If I were Governor Fubara, I would announce my official defection from the PDP to the APC during my reinstatement on September 18, 2025. We will gladly receive him into our fold..

"By the convention of our great party, the APC, if Fubara joins us, he takes over leadership of the party immediately."

Ibas' date with history

Recall that on March 19, 2025, Vice Admiral Ibok-Etteh Ibas, retd, assumed duties as sole administrator of Rivers State, following the declaration of a state of emergency by President Bola Tinubu, the previous day.

Upon the proclamation by the President, Ibas was subsequently sworn-in to lead the troubled state in what many refer to as the installation of a new military era amid democracy. His first public speech clearly showed the direction the retired naval officer was going to toe.

"We will not act arbitrarily, but we will not hesitate to deal decisively with anyone who threatens the peace and stability of Rivers State," he warned and added that he was going to work in concert with the top players at the national level.

"I will work closely with the national leadership under the guidance of the President. I am optimistic that Rivers State will emerge stronger and greater."

Ibas said that his mandate in Rivers state was very clear: "Restore law and order, ensure stability, and create an enabling environment for economic growth. But this mission requires collective support from all stakeholders, regardless of political affiliation or ethnicity."

The SOLAD cannot be a fresher in political governance. According to his testimony, "for decades, I have dedicated my life to the service of our great nation--first as the 20th indigenous Chief of Naval Staff and later as Nigeria's High Commissioner to Ghana. I answered this call out of the need for peace in Nigeria, and most importantly, in Rivers State."

He said that the prolonged political impasse in the state was a major setback to governance and democracy, he acknowledged the hardships faced by families and businesses due to the prevailing uncertainty.

But "as a son of the Niger Delta, I am one of you. I feel the weight of this crisis on families, businesses, and the future of our people," he said.

Nevertheless, Ibas did not just rest on his oars of returning peace to Rivers state, what was left as structures of democratic governance were dismantled under his watch. Appointments of members of board, agencies and parastatals made by Governor Siminalayi Fubara were dissolved and new members appointed.

Members of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, RSIEC and its chairman, Justice Enebeli, retd, were sacked and fresh appointments were made.

Then, local government elections were conducted on August 30, 2025 and the one of October 5, 2024 conducted by Governor Fubara discarded.