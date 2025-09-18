Tanzania: Samia Hassan Vows to Protect Peace

Zanzibar — CCM presidential candidate, Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, yesterday pledged to safeguard the country's peace during and after the elections, urging Tanzanians to avoid unnecessary chaos that could disrupt order and unity.

Speaking at her first campaign rally in Zanzibar, President Samia appealed to citizens to remain calm throughout the campaign period, on election day and after the polls, stressing that no meaningful development can be achieved without peace and stability.

She made the remarks while addressing a rally at Kajengwa grounds in Makunduchi, Unguja South Region.

"Elections are neither war nor violence, they are simply a time for Tanzanians to choose the leaders they want," she said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The CCM flag bearer cautioned Tanzanians against carrying weapons, stressing that disputes cannot be resolved through fighting.

"Taking weapons in hands, whether traditional or firearms cannot provide a solution. Instead, let us up- hold peace and unity for the prosperity and development of our nation," she urged.

She reassured the public that all security organs in the country are fully prepared to ensure peace is maintained and encouraged citizens to turn out and vote peacefully on October 29th, this year.

"I would like to assure my fellow Tanzanians that all security organs, both on the Mainland and in Zanzibar are well prepared. Any- one who attempts to disrupt the country's peace will face the law accordingly," she stressed.

Furthermore, President Samia pledged to continue safeguarding the nation's core values. She said her government will uphold the legacy of the nation's founders, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere and Sheikh Abeid Aman Karume.

"We will protect the Union and the Zanzibar Revolution, and we will ensure the well-being of all Tanzanians," she affirmed.

President Samia added that peace and security are among the nation's greatest treasures and if elected, her government will continue to defend them.

ALSO READ: Samia shifts campaign to Zanzibar, parading economic achievement

She also announced plans to establish a special Union heritage centre that will preserve historical records and provide education to both youths and visitors.

"We want people to learn the history of our Union. Young people must understand this history, as should guests who come to Zanzibar," she explained.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The CCM candidate also pledged to continue implementing major development projects across the country, saying the past five years have proven her government's commitment to addressing people's challenges.

"After our successful performance over the last four years, we are confident to stand before you and travel across the country seeking your votes because we have a strong record to stand on," she said.

President Samia also commended Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Mwinyi for his remarkable achievements in driving development in the Isles and urged the people of Zanzibar to give him another term to continue the good work.

Earlier, CCM Secretary General, Dr Asha-Rose Migiro, commended President Samia for steering the country forward through her 4Rs philosophy.

She noted that through the 4Rs, President Samia has been able to safeguard peace and unity in the nation.

"Citizens from both parts of the Union, Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar have con- tinued to come together as one and actively participate in national development activities," Dr Migiro said.

She urged Tanzanians to reject leaders who incite vio- lence and sow division in the country. Dr Migiro also called on Tanzanians to vote for President Samia, saying she has demonstrated strong and effective leadership over the past four years.

"Patience and resilience have been the strong pillars of President Samia's leadership. She guided us through difficult times, including the Covid-19 pandemic and challenging economic conditions," she said.