Tanzania: President Samia Hassan Stresses Dialogue

Pemba — CCM presidential candidate, Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, yesterday reiterated her commitment to advancing reconciliation with diverse groups if elected in the forthcoming General Election, noting that remaining challenges are no justification for disrupting peace.

She made the commitment during a campaign rally at Gombani grounds in Chake Chake District, Pemba, attended by thousands of party members, supporters and leaders.

Dr Samia emphasised that there is no issue that cannot be discussed in the interest of national unity. She noted that complaints previously raised have been considered and addressed by the government.

While acknowledging that some grievances remain, she warned that they should not be used to disrupt peace.

"Our fellow citizens have raised many concerns and we have listened, acted on them and even formed commissions to address them. If there are still unresolved grievances, we shall sit down again, discuss them and chart the best way forward. Nothing is beyond dialogue," she said.

She added: "Dissatisfaction should never be used as a reason to disrupt peace. Let us not destroy our unity and stability simply because something did not go as expected. That is not the way forward. I urge everyone to be a guardian of their neighbour's peace."

Dr Samia called on citizens to remain calm as the election approaches, urging them not to be plunged into violence.

"Some people may try to provoke you during this period, but stay calm and unshaken. I, too, face provocation daily, yet I choose to remain composed. Remember, when one person is harmed, an entire family is affected. We must stay united and safeguard our peace," she said.

She encouraged voters to turn out in large numbers, assuring them that security forces are fully prepared to guarantee safety.

"I want to remove any fears of chaos on election day. As Commander-in-Chief, I assure you our security organs are ready to safeguard peace and stability," she said.

Highlighting development achievements, Dr Samia commended President Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi for his hands-on leadership in implementing major projects across Zanzibar.

"Our government is action oriented, not empty promises. We have seen great progress, expanded roads such as Chake-Wete, modern schools including multistorey facilities at Kojani, improved water infrastructure with one-million-litre tanks and upgraded sports facilities like Gombani Stadium meeting international standards," she said.

She pledged to continue working with Dr Mwinyi to unlock Pemba's economic potential, announcing plans for a new international airport to boost trade and tourism.

Large aircraft from Dubai, Muscat, or China will be able to land directly in Pemba. She also noted the construction of the Chake-Mkoani road and plans for Wete Port with support from a Korean loan.

Dr Samia underscored the strengthened cooperation between the Union government and Zanzibar's Revolutionary government in tackling global challenges and implementing development projects.

She called on Tanzanians to vote for CCM on October 29, describing it as the party of peace, stability, development and human dignity.

CCM Secretary General Dr Asha-Rose Migiro urged voters to elect CCM candidates across all levels, from councillors and MPs to the presidency.