Nigeria: Experts Warn of Rising Hypertension Crisis in Nigeria

The Nigerian Cardiac Society (NCS) has raised concern over the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in the country, warning that up to 40 per cent of adults live with hypertension.

The Society made the disclosure at its 54th Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference, in Abuja on Wednesday.

The event was held alongside the 17th Biennial Pan African Society of Cardiology (PASCAR) Conference under the theme "Cost-Effective Interventions for Mitigating the Burden of Cardiovascular Diseases in Africa."

Speaking at the event, Okechukwu Ogah, immediate past president of the Nigerian Cardiac Society, said hypertension remains the greatest threat to Nigerians' health.

"The greatest killer of our people is high blood pressure," he said.

"We know that over 30 per cent of the adult population, those who are older than 15 years, have hypertension. Some studies even put it at 40 per cent."

Mr Ogah said his tenure focused on building evidence to understand the scale of heart diseases in the country.

He noted that one of the Society's key achievements was the establishment of national cardiac registers to provide baseline data on cardiovascular health.

He further said the Society had partnered with the federal government to develop task-shifting guidelines, allowing trained primary health workers to manage hypertension in the absence of doctors.

The conference brought together experts, researchers, policymakers, civil society groups, and industry leaders across Africa and beyond.

Hypertension in Nigeria

Hypertension, commonly known as high blood pressure, is the most widespread non-communicable disease (NCD) in Nigeria and the leading risk factor for stroke, heart failure, kidney failure, and premature death.

According to studies, between 30 and 40 per cent of Nigerian adults live with the condition, often without knowing it.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that NCDs including hypertension, diabetes, cancers, and chronic respiratory diseases account for more than one-quarter of all deaths in Nigeria.

Experts warn that Nigeria faces a 'silent epidemic' of hypertension because the disease is largely symptomless until severe complications occur.

Detection and treatment rates are very low: fewer than one in five Nigerians with high blood pressure are aware of their condition, and even fewer receive consistent treatment.

Factors fuelling the rise include unhealthy diets high in salt and processed foods, physical inactivity, smoking, and harmful alcohol use.

Limited access to healthcare and the high cost of medicines further worsen the problem.

Globally, Africa has the highest prevalence of hypertension but the lowest awareness and treatment rates.

Cost for heart surgery beyond reach

In his remark, the NCS president, Augustine Odili, said the choice of this year's theme was informed by the rapid rise in cardiovascular diseases across Africa.

Mr Odili highlighted that the cost of treatment was far beyond the means of ordinary Nigerians, citing open-heart surgery that costs up to N12 million.

He added that while some Nigerians had supported the Society in carrying out interventional cardiology and open-heart procedures, government backing is critical for sustainability.

"We are calling on government to make it more sustainable so that we can build a heart-healthy society," he said.

The NCS president further explained that controlling heart disease required a multisectoral approach.

"Dealing with cardiovascular diseases must involve everybody," he said.

"The mistake that has been made over the years is to look at control of cardiovascular diseases as something that has to be done in the hospital. It goes beyond the hospital, it must include road construction, the environment, social aspects, and public health priorities."

The Registrar of Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), Fatima Kyari said heart diseases are affecting families across Nigeria.

Ms Kyari noted that cardiovascular diseases are among the leading causes of illness and deaths, warning that their impact extend beyond individuals to families and national development.

She added that Nigeria must keep pace with global advances in heart medicine and technology.

"Behind every statistic is a person who needs care and deserves education about treatment options. Nigeria must not be left behind in the advances of cardiovascular medicine," she said.

Public health must be data-driven

The president of the Pan African Society of Cardiology (PASCAR), Elijah Ogola said the body's mandate is to improve cardiovascular health across the continent.

Mr Ogola noted that the organisation is committed to updating the skills of all health workers not just cardiologists and to empowering the public to take ownership of their heart health.

"Public health is a matter of the public being empowered to take care of their own cardiovascular health. We need data. Whether it is clinical practice or policy, it must be rooted in strong evidence," he said.

He added that research and data must drive policy and practice.

Also speaking, Adeseye Akintunde, media and publicity secretary of the Society, said the NCS is engaging communities nationwide to raise awareness about heart health.

Mr Akintunde noted that the burden of non-communicable diseases, including heart failure, is rising with ageing populations

"What is obvious is that the trend of heart disease is on the rise, and something needs to be done to address that problem," he said.