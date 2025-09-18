Nigeria: Super Falcons Legend Onome Ebi Retires From Professional Football

Her most remarkable achievement came in 2023, when she became the first African footballer -- male or female -- to feature at six FIFA World Cup tournaments

Onome Ebi, Nigeria's long-serving defender and one of Africa's most decorated women footballers, has officially announced her retirement from professional football.

In a heartfelt statement shared on her official social media platforms on Wednesday, the 42-year-old wrote: "Today, I officially retire from professional football. The journey has been filled with challenges, victories, and lessons that shaped me into who I am today. Though I hang up my boots, my purpose in the game continues -- to give back, to guide, and to be a voice for players across Africa and beyond. Thank you 🌍⚽😊🙏❤️ #PlayersAdvocate."

Ebi's announcement closes the chapter on a career that has spanned more than two decades and firmly established her as one of Nigeria's most influential football figures.

A historic international journey

Ebi made her debut for the Super Falcons in 2003 and went on to represent Nigeria at every level of international competition.

She became a cornerstone of the national team, earning more than 100 appearances across tournaments and qualifiers.

Her most remarkable achievement came in 2023, when she became the first African footballer -- male or female -- to feature at six FIFA World Cup tournaments.

That feat underlined her longevity and consistency in a sport where careers rarely stretch across multiple decades.

At continental level, Ebi helped Nigeria to four Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) titles in 2010, 2014, 2016, and 2018, cementing her reputation as a dependable leader on the backline and a driving force in the Super Falcons' enduring dominance in Africa.

Club career across continents

Ebi's influence was not confined to the national stage. She began her club journey with Omidiran Babes and Bayelsa Queens in Nigeria before moving abroad to ply her trade in Sweden, Turkey, Belarus, China, and Spain.

Among her most notable stints were with FC Minsk, where she won domestic honours, and in Turkey, where she lifted league titles.

That global experience sharpened her adaptability as a defender and gave her insight into diverse football cultures -- experience she often credited with preparing her to mentor the younger generation of Nigerian players.

Beyond the pitch

While the boots may be hung up, Ebi has made clear her involvement in the game is far from over. Her statement emphasised her new focus: "Though I hang up my boots, my purpose in the game continues -- to give back, to guide, and to be a voice for players across Africa and beyond."

Those words point to her likely future as a mentor, advocate, or administrator in football, roles where her vast experience and respected voice can help shape the careers of emerging African talent.