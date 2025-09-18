Nigeria: Why Nigerian Govt Reintroduced History in Schools - Minister

Mr Alausa expressed profound gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for championing the landmark reform under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The Nigerian government said it reintroduced Nigerian history as a compulsory subject in the national basic education curriculum to "foster national identity, unity, patriotism, and responsible citizenship among young Nigerians".

The Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, gave the reasons in a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Folasade Boriowo.

In the statement, the minister said that the comprehensive curriculum was designed to rekindle pride in Nigeria's past, nurture civic consciousness, and prepare young Nigerians with the knowledge and values required for responsible nation-building.

He emphasised that history is not merely a record of the past, but a vital foundation for shaping responsible and patriotic citizens.

"For the first time in decades, Nigerian pupils will study Nigerian History continuously from Primary 1 through Junior Secondary School 3.

"Students in SSS 1 -3 will learn the newly developed subject Civic and Heritage Studies, which integrates Nigerian History with Civic Education.

"This innovative approach ensures learners understand the nation's story while cultivating the values of citizenship, responsibility, and service," he said.

According to the Minister, Primary 1-6 pupils will explore Nigeria's origins, heroes and heroines, traditional rulers and institutions, cultural heritage, political evolution, geography, environment, economy, religions, colonial administration, and post-independence governance.

Students in JSS1-3, he said, would study Civic and Heritage Studies, covering topics such as early Nigerian civilisations, pre-colonial states, West African empires, trans-Saharan trade, European contacts, amalgamation, the independence movement, and democratic governance blended with civic values to strengthen identity and national unity.

According to the minister, this reform represents a priceless gift to the nation, reconnecting children with their roots while inspiring pride, unity, and commitment to Nigeria's development.

He added that embedding civic education into the new curriculum would equip learners with the knowledge and values necessary to respect diversity, uphold institutions, and contribute positively to society.

He said the ministry had released the revised Nigerian History Curriculum for Primary 1-6 and JSS1-3.

To ensure effective implementation, he said the ministry would collaborate with stakeholders to provide resources, retrain teachers, and strengthen monitoring and evaluation frameworks.

The minister called on parents, educators, and communities to embrace the historic reform as a shared responsibility in raising patriotic, disciplined, and forward-looking citizens.

