Nigeria: $4bn Refinery Fund - Tinubu Faces Litmus Test As Lawyers Petition EFCC On Kyari

ABUJA -- President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has come under pressure to prove his anti-corruption credentials as more than 500 lawyers, professionals and civil rights activists marched to the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja on Wednesday.

The demonstrators called for action on the $4 billion refinery rehabilitation projects undertaken during the tenure of former Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari.

The protest, organised under the Concerned Lawyers and Citizens Network (CLCN), centred on allegations of mismanagement of funds allocated to the projects. Participants demanded an independent forensic audit and urged the EFCC to investigate and prosecute any persons found culpable.

The group was led by Barrister Theophilus Ojonugwa, who addressed journalists after submitting a petition to the anti-graft agency.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Ojonugwa described the controversy as a defining test for the Tinubu administration's anti-corruption agenda.

"This is not merely a financial matter; it is a question of national development and public trust," he said, linking the stalled projects to Nigeria's continued reliance on imported petroleum products.

The Network argued that the alleged mismanagement represented missed opportunities for investment in education, healthcare and job creation, which they described as a 'betrayal' of intergenerational trust.

The petition further requested that any company or entity linked to the refinery projects be subjected to scrutiny, while also calling for international forensic auditors to ensure transparency.

"If $4 billion had been properly invested, Nigeria would be self-sufficient in refining today," Ojonugwa stated.

The CLCN urged the EFCC to conduct a thorough investigation, prosecute those indicted, and recover assets where possible. They appealed to President Tinubu to ensure that the matter becomes a 'watershed moment' in Nigeria's anti-corruption campaign.

The group also called on Nigerians to remain engaged in demanding accountability from public institutions.

"The destiny of our nation rests in the courage of its people," the Network said