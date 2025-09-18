Nigeria: Rivers Emergency, Misstep That Shouldn't Have Happened - Peter Obi

The 2023 Presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, has described the six months emergency rule imposed on Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu, as a misstep which should not have happened.

Obi expressed hope that all of the political gladiators in the state had learnt a lesson from the sad episode because it would be a tragedy if no lessons were learnt.

The former Anambra State Governor said this in a post captioned: "The misstep that should not have happened," on his X handle on Thursday.

He said, "The restoration of democracy in Rivers State after six months of needless disruption remains a sour side of our democracy today.

"It was a constitutional breach that will hurt our democracy for a long time.

"I just hope that some lessons were learned by all the gladiators in the Rivers State impasse. Great minds remind us that 'The only real mistake is the one from which we learn nothing"

"A true leader is the one who admits his/her mistakes, is smart enough to learn from them, and is strong enough to correct them.

"I would like to congratulate the good people of Rivers State for their endurance in the face of provocations.

"And to appeal to Governor Siminalaye Fubara, the members of the state House of Assembly and all the political leaders in the state to embrace peace and forge ahead.

"The real mistake is the one where we end up learning nothing. Be assured that a new Nigeria is POssible and inevitable. -PO."

