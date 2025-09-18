Gambia: Nafa Cash Boosts Early Childhood Development Nationwide

As the Nafa Cash Transfer Program enters its 16th payment cycle for extremely poor households across The Gambia, the National Nutrition Agency (NaNA) and its partners are placing strong emphasis on early childhood development as part of the Social and Behavioral Change Communication (SBCC) component of the Gambia RISE Project.

The SBCC component highlights investments in maternal and child health, education, family planning, savings, entrepreneurship, and agriculture, equipping households with the knowledge and skills to build sustainable livelihoods. This latest round of payments, covering West Coast, Lower River, Central River North and South, and Upper River Regions, is running from September 15 to 19, 2025.

Implemented by NaNA, the Department of Community Development, and the Directorate of Social Welfare, the Nafa program combines direct financial support with SBCC, forming a core aspect of the $92.71 million World Bank-funded Resilience, Inclusion, Skills, and Equality (RISE) Project. The five-year initiative, co-financed by the Global Partnership for Education, seeks to strengthen human capital through education, employment, and social protection.

Speaking during the 16th cycle in Kalagi, West Coast Region, Fatou Drammeh, Senior Programme Officer at NaNA, underscored the importance of the SBCC component. "The Nafa program comprises both SBCC and the cash transfer. This is why, before beneficiaries redeem their money, we conduct on-site SBCC. For this 16th cycle, the focus is early childhood development, which is very important. We want caregivers to make sure that their children are taken care of at a very early stage," she explained.

She added that one of the project's development goals is to make foundational learning a cornerstone. "That is why we are promoting positive playful parenting and early childhood development as a model for discussion during the cash transfer. We want to educate caregivers to protect their children, especially those supposed to be in school, and not let them drop out," she stressed.

At the community level, she said NaNA relies on local structures to reinforce these messages by engaging with caregivers on early childhood development and playful parenting to ensure that children receive the strong foundation they need to grow and reach their full potential.

Alhajie Jawara, Community Development Officer for West Coast Region, noted that the SBCC component is designed to make beneficiaries more conscious and resilient. "In terms of sustainability, beneficiaries are advised to manage the D3,000 they receive every two months wisely--spend on food, save, and reinvest--so that when the project phases out, they can sustain themselves in better living conditions," he explained. Jawara added that testimonies from beneficiaries have been consistent with field observations, showing tangible improvements in living standards.

In Janneh Kunda, Lower River Region, Nutrition Field Officer Sainey Camara explained that the project strategy involves clustering beneficiaries close to their communities to ease access to payment points. "The most important part is the SBCC, which deals with different modules of behavior change. Early childhood development is a central theme for this cycle, and it is being addressed across all beneficiary regions," he noted.

For beneficiaries, the program has been transformative. Fatoumata Manjang expressed gratitude, saying, "The program has a lot of benefits because it's not only about the money; it also helps us in terms of education, which is very important. The SBCC component has taken us to another level by teaching us how to manage a business, engage in animal breeding, and invest in maternal and child healthcare." She shared how she used part of her payments to purchase a goat, which has since reproduced, further boosting her household's income. "We thank God and the World Bank and partners for their support," she added.

Beneficiaries interviewed across the regions described the initiative as empowering and life-changing, noting that it has not only improved their financial standing but also enabled them to save for emergencies, something they previously could not imagine.

Jointly funded by the World Bank and the Government of The Gambia, the RISE Project targets the most vulnerable households in 17 of the poorest districts across the Western, Lower River, Central River (North and South), and Upper River Regions. Beneficiaries receive D3,000 every two months along with training on health, nutrition, financial literacy, and business management, making the initiative a critical step in building resilience and reducing poverty.