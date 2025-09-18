Liberia: 'Weapon of Mass Destruction' - Cummings Declares Liberia's Drug Crisis a National Emergency

Alternative National Congress political leader Alexander B. Cummings on Wednesday described Liberia's drug epidemic as a "massive emergency" and urged the government to take stronger action against narcotics trafficking and addiction.

Cummings delivered the warning during a visit to West Point, one of Monrovia's most crowded communities, where disadvantaged youths are among the hardest hit by substance abuse.

"I'm not here as a political leader," Cummings told a gathering of young people. "I'm here because I'm a father, a grandfather, an uncle. This is an emergency, a massive emergency, because it is killing our young people and affecting your future."

He likened the spread of narcotics to a "weapon of mass destruction," saying drugs are tearing apart families, fueling hopelessness and undermining national development.

Government Responsibility

Cummings argued that while communities must play their part, the state has the primary duty to intercept the flow of drugs into Liberia.

"The government has to take responsibility to stop the drugs from coming to Liberia," he said. "They have to go after the big fish--the big hands that bring the drugs. Seize their property so they can stop poisoning us."

He stressed that enforcement should target not only street-level dealers but also the networks enabling importation and distribution.

Rehabilitation and Empowerment

Cummings also called for rehabilitation programs and job creation to support young people struggling with addiction.

"It's about making sure we are providing the means to help you stop the drugs," he said. "It's about giving you skills, jobs and hope, so you can see yourself with a future."

He warned that awareness campaigns alone would not be effective without concrete government-led interventions.

Escalating Crisis

Liberia has seen a sharp rise in drug abuse, particularly among youth. Communities like West Point, already marked by poverty and unemployment, have become hotspots for narcotics use.

Civil society groups and health experts have labeled the drug problem a national security threat. Many disadvantaged youths, often referred to as "zogos," are hooked on substances such as kush, tramadol and cocaine, frequently trafficked across porous borders.

While law enforcement occasionally reports arrests, prosecutions of major traffickers remain rare. Rehabilitation facilities are limited and underfunded, leaving thousands without access to treatment.

Call for Collective Action

Cummings said combating the drug epidemic requires collective responsibility but reaffirmed that government must lead.

"It's not just about raiding in the community, that doesn't solve the problem," he said. "It's about stopping the drugs from coming in, and it's about providing hope, skills and jobs."

He urged Liberians to see the crisis as an urgent threat to the nation's survival.

"This thing is a big problem," Cummings said. "We care about it because it's about your future, your lives and the survival of our nation."