West Africa: Ecowas Marks 50th Anniversary With Humanitarian Donations in Liberia

Published: September 18, 2025

MONROVIA -- The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Wednesday marked its 50th anniversary with a humanitarian outreach in Liberia, donating essential supplies to vulnerable groups including orphans, the elderly, the disabled and at-risk youth.

The ceremony, held at the Office of the ECOWAS Resident Representative in Monrovia, featured the presentation of deep freezers, smart TVs, sewing machines, wall fans, clothing, detergents and food items. Beneficiaries included the St. Benedict Menni Health Center, Journey Against Violence, Liberation Center, Mother of Light Oum El Nour and the Liberia School for the Deaf.

Reaffirming Commitment

Resident Representative Josephine Nkrumah said the donations reflected ECOWAS's mission of solidarity and inclusivity.

"This is not just a celebratory gesture but a reaffirmation of ECOWAS's mission to uplift the lives of the most vulnerable, reinforcing our values of compassion, inclusivity and unity," Nkrumah said.

Voices of Support

Liberia's Youth and Sports Minister Cole Bangalu praised the effort, noting ECOWAS's historic support for the country.

"ECOWAS has always stood with Liberia, even during the war era. Today's initiative is another testament to that enduring support," he said.

Deputy Minister for Economic Integration Ibrahim Nyei said the outreach embodies cultural diplomacy.

"By supporting vulnerable citizens, ECOWAS is not only promoting solidarity but also strengthening regional ties," Nyei said. "We pledge our full support to ECOWAS's work in Liberia."

After the ceremony, Nkrumah and her team visited a local orphanage, underscoring ECOWAS's commitment to children's welfare. Officials said the initiative forms part of ECOWAS's broader vision of an "ECOWAS of the People," with a focus on youth empowerment, human capital development and social protection.