Liberia: Fishmongers in Little Bassa Celebrate Japanese-Funded Fisheries Facility

GRAND BASSA COUNTY — Fishmongers in Little Bassa on Monday celebrated the inauguration of a modern fisheries processing facility funded by Japan and implemented through the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in partnership with the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA).

The FAO-Thiaroye Processing Technique (FTT) facility, equipped with sea safety materials, was turned over during a ceremony attended by fisherfolk, Liberian government officials, diplomats and development partners. The center is expected to transform fish processing, improve food safety and boost livelihoods in the coastal community.

Symbol of Cooperation

NaFAA Deputy Director General J. Cyrus Saygbe Sr. called the project a symbol of "enduring friendship and international cooperation," praising FAO as a reliable partner in strengthening Liberia's fisheries sector.

"This milestone is not only about infrastructure," Saygbe said. "It is about opening opportunities for fishmongers, processors and coastal communities to preserve their harvests, add value and secure better livelihoods."

He noted that many of the beneficiaries are women, describing them as the "unsung heroes" of Liberia's fisheries industry.

Japan's Commitment

Japan's Ambassador to Liberia, Ghana and Sierra Leone, Hiroshi Yoshimoto, commended the project's completion, linking it to Japan's foreign policy of promoting human security.

"Human security places people at the center of development, ensuring dignity, freedom from fear and freedom from want," Yoshimoto said. "By supporting small-scale fisheries and rice production, Japan is helping provide practical solutions to complex challenges."

Tackling Challenges

FAO Representative to Liberia Bancie Saeed said the facility addresses two major problems facing coastal communities: unsafe fish smoking practices that endanger health and contaminate food, and a lack of safety equipment that has exposed fishers to fatal risks at sea.

He added that the Little Bassa facility is one of 15 being constructed in nine coastal counties. As part of the initiative, 120 fishmongers have been trained as trainers of trainers, expected to reach more than 1,800 beneficiaries nationwide.

Support for Fishing Communities

Navin Chander, managing director of CFAO Mobility, pledged after-sales support and spare parts for Yamaha outboard motors used by local fishers. He said his technical team would continue to visit fishing communities to provide maintenance services.