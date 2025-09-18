Liberia: Japan, FAO, Nafaa Empower Fishmongers With New Facility

Liberia's fisheries sector received a major boost as the Government of Japan, in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA), officially handed over a modern fish processing facility and sea safety equipment to women fishmongers in Little Bassa, Compound #1, Grand Bassa County.

The handover marked the successful completion of the three-year project, "Strengthening Capacities in Fisheries and Rice Cultivation Sectors for Food Security and Nutrition Improvement." The project aimed to improve food security, enhance livelihoods, and reduce post-harvest losses while promoting safer fishing practices across Liberia's nine coastal counties.

For decades, Liberia's fish processors, mostly women, have relied on traditional smoking methods that produce heavy smoke, pose health hazards, and contaminate fish with harmful chemicals. Fishermen have also faced unsafe conditions at sea, risking lives due to a lack of modern equipment and training.

The new facility in Little Bassa is equipped with the FAO-Thiaroye Processing Technique (FTT), a technology that reduces smoke emissions, cuts post-harvest losses by up to 30%, and produces higher-quality fish for local consumption and export. Solar-powered freezers have been installed to preserve fish, reducing spoilage and increasing income for women fishmongers.

Over 120 fishmongers have been trained as "trainers of trainers" to pass on modern processing techniques to an estimated 1,800 beneficiaries nationwide.

The project also distributed 100 outboard engines, life jackets, GPS devices, and buoys to enhance sea safety, while training 20 fishers in engine maintenance and safety protocols knowledge they will share with more than 700 peers.

H.E. Hiroshi Yoshimoto, Ambassador of Japan to Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone, described the project as a transformative investment in human security.

"Human security places people at the center of development, ensuring that all individuals have the freedom to live in dignity, free from fear and want," Ambassador Yoshimoto said. "By strengthening small-scale fisheries and rice production, the project has provided practical solutions to complex challenges. These are transformative investments in human lives and community resilience."

Ambassador Yoshimoto emphasized that the project reflects Japan's foreign policy principle of human security and aligns with the vision of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD). He encouraged local stakeholders to sustain and scale up the project's gains and promised Japan's continued support for initiatives that boost food security and economic growth in Liberia.

FAO Country Representative Bancie Saeed highlighted the health, safety, and economic benefits of the facility.

"This project is a powerful example of FAO's mandate to achieve Better Production, Better Nutrition, a Better Environment, and a Better Life for all," Saeed said. "With the FTT technology, we are cutting fish losses, protecting women from smoke-related health risks, and producing cleaner, higher-quality products. This is a win-win for processors, consumers, and the environment."

Saeed added that the project's broader interventions also promote integrated agriculture-aquaculture systems, eco-briquette production from rice husks, and inter-agency collaboration to fight illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing -- all key to achieving sustainable development in Liberia.

Acting Director General of NaFAA, J. Cyrus Saygbe, Sr., celebrated the project as a milestone for Liberia's coastal communities.

"When the fisherman prospers, the whole village eats," Saygbe said. "This facility is not just infrastructure -- it is empowerment for our women fishmongers, nourishment for our families, and progress for our nation. Japan has been a consistent friend to Liberia, and FAO remains a trusted partner in helping us sustainably manage our fisheries."

For local fishmongers, the project represents more than a building -- it is a lifeline.

Lisa S. Tamba, Vice President of the Little Bassa Community Fishmongers Association and NaFAA Treasurer, expressed heartfelt thanks.

"Since 1985, I have never seen a project like this in our district," she said. "Before, our fish spoiled quickly. Now, with training, solar power, and this building, we can preserve our fish, sell better quality products, and earn more for our families. We are so proud and thankful to the Government of Japan, FAO, NaFAA, and UNDP for this blessing."

A representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), another key partner, described the facility as "a symbol of what we can achieve through partnership, innovation, and community leadership."

Meanwhile, Mr. Navin Chander, Managing Director of CFAO Mobility, pledged his company's continued support by providing after-sales services and spare parts for Yamaha outboard motors.

He assured fisher folks that his technical team will regularly visit fishing communities to address engine maintenance needs.

The Little Bassa facility is one of 15 planned across Liberia's nine coastal counties, with each site designed to empower women, enhance food safety, and strengthen local economies. Stakeholders pledged to monitor progress and explore ways to expand the project to other communities.

"The closing of the project should not mark the end," Ambassador Yoshimoto concluded. "We will be grateful to continuously receive updates on how the project is impacting livelihoods. This will encourage us to keep supporting initiatives like this."

With this new processing hub and safety equipment, Liberia's fishmongers are better equipped than ever to thrive -- turning the tide toward safer seas, stronger communities, and greater food security.