Liberia: Centrism Movement Announces Diaspora Leadership

The Steering Committee of the Centrism Movement has officially announced the formation and leadership of its Diaspora Network; a key structure aimed at strengthening the Movement's international outreach and support base.

The newly constituted Diaspora Network brings together a diverse group of Liberian professionals committed to advancing the Movement's vision. The leadership team includes Mr. James Koryor, Head of Secretariat, Mr. Thomas Garnett, Deputy Head of Secretariat, Mrs. Astan Kolleh, Director of Women/Gender, Mr. Albert Jallah, Director of Policy, Mr. Pshorrwon Pshorr and Director of Finance and FundraisingMr. Levi Taryon, Director of Mobilization and Recruitment

According to the Steering Committee, the Diaspora Network is charged with expanding membership across global communities, mobilizing financial and technical resources, amplifying the ideals of the Centrism Movement, fostering strategic partnerships, and facilitating knowledge and skills transfer from diaspora professionals to Liberia. The Network will work in close coordination with the national leadership to ensure alignment with the Movement's objectives.

In a statement on behalf of the Steering Committee, Cllr. Kanio Bai Gbala, Founder and Chairperson, expressed optimism about the launch:

"The Steering Committee is excited about the diaspora representation and looks forward to building a better Liberia with their expertise."

The Centrism Movement has described the establishment of its Diaspora Network as a milestone that underscores its commitment to inclusive leadership and collective action in shaping Liberia's future. As a political action organization, the Movement seeks to fundamentally transform the toxic nature of politicking in Liberia by promoting dialogue, moderation, and policies that put the interests of the Liberian people first.

About the LPCM

The Liberian Political Centrism Movement (LPCM) is a civic-political platform dedicated to advancing a balanced, people-centered approach to governance and national development in Liberia. Rooted in the philosophy of centrism, the Movement seeks to transcend rigid partisan divides by promoting practical, inclusive, and forward-looking solutions that put national interest above narrow political gain. The Movement's mission is to build a pressie (prosperous, resilient, and equitable) Liberia through policies and programs that empower citizens, strengthen institutions, and foster unity.

Its vision is of a nation where leadership is guided by principle over power, where citizens' welfare is prioritized, and where democracy and development go hand in hand. The Movement's goals include promoting accountable governance, expanding citizen participation, mobilizing Liberians at home and in the diaspora, and positioning centrism as a unifying force for peace, justice, and sustainable progress.