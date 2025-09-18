Liberia: CBL to Launch 'Clean Note Campaign' to Protect National Currency

18 September 2025
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By David a. Yates

The Central Bank of Liberia (CBL), through its Communications and Banking Departments, has announced the official launch of a nationwide public awareness initiative dubbed the "Clean Note Campaign." The program, designed in line with directives from the Board of Governors, seeks to educate the public on the proper handling of banknotes and coins in order to preserve the quality of Liberia's currency in circulation.

According to the CBL, the campaign has already secured strong partnerships with key stakeholders including the Liberia Marketing Association (LMA), foreign exchange traders, street vendors, the Liberia Business Association, the Motorcyclist Union, commercial banks, and prominent cultural figures such as the Liberia Cultural Ambassador.

As part of preparations, the Bank disclosed that it will convene a critical meeting with all commercial banks on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. in the CBL Auditorium. The purpose of the meeting is to further strengthen and clarify the role of commercial banks in ensuring the success of the campaign.

The official launch ceremony is scheduled to take place on Friday, September 19, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. at the Rally Time Market--one of Monrovia's busiest trading centers.

Ahead of the launch, the CBL has planned a two-day street and community engagement exercise featuring a branded float. The float will parade through key market communities accompanied by a 50-member delegation of money exchangers, cultural troupes, and popular comedian Joseph Dean.

The activities will include live drama performances, music, and entertainment designed to capture public attention while reinforcing the dangers of mishandling the national currency. Flyers will also be distributed to educate citizens about the economic consequences of mutilating banknotes.

The Bank emphasized that the "Clean Note Campaign" is a proactive measure to instill public discipline in the use of currency, reduce the high cost of replacing mutilated banknotes, and strengthen confidence in the Liberian dollar.

