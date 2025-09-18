Liberia: Catholic Community Bids Farewell to Fr. Sony Joseph After 12 Years of Service

Monrovia, Liberia- Parishioners of Our Lady of Lebanon Catholic Church, St. Joseph Parish, entrusted to the Salesians of Don Bosco, gathered in large numbers for a heartfelt farewell Mass in honor of Rev. Fr. Sony Joseph Pottenplackal SDB, as he departs Liberia after 12 years of missionary service to assume the role of Provincial Economer of the Salesian West Africa South Province (AOS Province).

The farewell Mass and reception were well attended by parishioners and well-wishers who reflected on Fr. Sony's enduring contributions to pastoral care, education and community outreach throughout his tenure. Appointed Provincial Economer, he will relocate to Ghana and oversee Salesian projects, financial stewardship and administrative operations across the AOS Province which covers Liberia, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Togo and Cote d'Ivoire.

Over the past decade, Fr. Sony served in several leadership roles including Parish Priest, Rector of the Salesian Mission, Principal of Don Bosco Technical High School, and Project Coordinator for youth and development initiatives. His efforts included launching the Salesian Solar Energy Project, laying the groundwork for a planned youth rehabilitation center in Virginia on the outskirts of Monrovia and initiating skills training programs in prison that brought hope and dignity to many individuals, giving them a renewed sense of purpose and the tools to live respectful, productive lives as good citizens.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Two Masses were celebrated in his honor. The first was celebrated by Rev. Fr. Kpen-Ana Peter Kwaku SDB, Parish Priest and Rector of the Salesian Mission with Fr. Sony concelebrating. The second was celebrated by Fr. Sony SDB and concelebrated by Fr. Albert D. Gibson SDB, Vice Rector and Principal of Don Bosco Technical High School. Both liturgies were enhanced by the parish choir under the direction of Rev. Bro. Omobayode Olukanni, SDB.

A formal farewell reception followed the liturgical celebrations, during which Fr. Sony received tributes, gifts and expressions of appreciation from representatives of the parish pastoral council, the Indian community, fraternal organizations, and the wider Salesian family. Many shared personal stories and acknowledged his humility, leadership, and tireless dedication to both pastoral and developmental missions.

In his farewell address, Fr. Sony expressed deep appreciation for the relationships and memories formed during his 12 years in Liberia. "It was never about roles or titles," he said. "It was about being present, accompanying the young, and responding to the needs of the time." He described his time in Liberia as "the most meaningful period" of his priestly ministry, highlighting the rare opportunity to witness the long-term impact of initiatives he helped launch, something many priests rarely experience due to shorter parish assignments.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Religion Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He credited the parish community, his Salesian confreres, the late and current Archbishops of Monrovia, diocesan clergy, members of religious orders, parish staff, local partners and lay collaborators thanking them for the shared success of the mission, calling it a collective journey of service, faith, and transformation.

The day concluded with an evening gathering hosted by the Salesian family, welcomed by Fr. Kpen-Ana Peter Kwaku SDB and featuring Vespers, the Rosary, a video tribute, and a shared fellowship meal. Parish leaders and members of the Salesian family shared personal tributes and memories.

Fr. Kpen-Ana SDB, speaking for the Salesian community, praised Fr. Sony's steadfast service and visionary leadership wishing him success in his new role, while Fr. Albert D. Gibson SDB added personal reflections, recalling Fr. Sony's mentorship since seminary days.

Fr. Sony SDB in turn, thanked everyone, promising to keep them in his prayers.

The evening concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Rev. Fr. Thomas Tran, SDB, bringing to a close a day filled with emotion, appreciation, and a shared commitment to continue the Salesian mission in Liberia