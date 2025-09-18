Liberia: DHO Inspires Disadvantaged Youths.

In part of efforts to fight drugs and substance abuse here, Dprince Humanitarian Organization (DHO) has launched its "Feed the Disadvantaged," aimed at bringing hope to some of the country's disadvantaged youths.

There has been a rapid increase in drug-addicted youth, aka Zogos, including deaths due to a new phenomenal drug called Sparking Android.

Across the country, especially in Montserrado County, where life moves at a relentless pace, thousands of youths find themselves caught in the harsh reality of street life. Their stories, often untold, paint a picture of resilience in the face of unimaginable hardship and re-echo an urgent need to confront drugs, declared by President Boakai as a national health emergency.

Speaking at the distribution of cooked food to over a thousand disadvantaged youths across Center Street Graveyard, Johnsonville, and King Gray Graveyard, DPrince Humanitarian Organization (DHO) CEO, Prince Poah, highlighted the urgent need to minimize drug abuse.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Poah stressed that the (DHO) Feed the Disadvantaged program aims to provide nutritious meals to disadvantaged youth, who are often hungry and neglected.

"We sought to bring not just food, but dignity and compassion to these forgotten youths, who have been neglected and abandoned by family members", he said.

According to him, the initiative is also built around creating a space of love and care, reminding disadvantaged youths that they are valued human beings.

"This is not just about food distribution, but also about inspiring our young brothers and sisters, who have been neglected and abandoned."

"We begin conversations that encourage them to seek rehabilitation, education, and positive change," he added.

For their part, the disadvantaged youths commended the DHO efforts for reaching out to them, while pleading for government support for rehabilitation.

"We say thank you to DHO for these efforts. We have been neglected and abandoned; we are dying and need government attention.

Meanwhile, DHO's objective is to strengthen the bond between communities and the most vulnerable community members, while helping in the fight against drug abuse.