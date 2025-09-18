Liberia: 46-Year-Old Engineer Arrested With 45kg of Marijuana in Margibi

The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) has arrested a 46-year-old Creem Abess Brown for allegedly possessing 45 kilograms of compressed marijuana valued at LRD 649,800 (about USD 3,420).

The arrest took place on September 17, 2025, at about 6:00 a.m. in the Rock Cruiser Community, Duazon, along the route to Roberts International Airport.

According to the LDEA Margibi Detachment, officers executed a search and seizure warrant that led to the discovery of the drugs.

However, Brown, who is reportedly an engineer by profession, is currently undergoing investigation at the LDEA Marshall Detail.

The LDEA Authorities say he will face court proceedings once the investigation is concluded.