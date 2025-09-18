Ghana: Sports for Change Foundation Trains 150 in Handball

Sports for Change Foundation, an NGO pursuing youth development, has held a handball clinic for about 150 girls from 10 basic schools in Cape Coast to foster a culture of discipline and promote girls' participation in sports.

With collaborative support from the Cape Coast Metropolitan Education Directorate and the National Sports Authority (NSA), the girls were taken through five sessions of activities which culminated in a competition that put their newfound skills to the test.

The clinic brought together eight coaches, 18 volunteers, and sports enthusiasts who shared their expertise and passion for handball with the young participants.

The participating schools were St. Nicholas JHS, Aboom Zion 'B', Aboom Zion 'C', Dunwell Methodist, Police Basic, Falahiya JHS, Antem JHS, Dehia JHS, Kwegyir Aggrey JHS, and Philip Quaye Girls JHS.

The clinic was also an opportunity to recognise and reward the contributions of individuals who have supported the development of handball in the region.

Tomotaka Sato, a Japanese volunteer, was honoured for his selfless service and commitment to promoting handball in Ghana, while Madam Maj Morgenstjerne, a patron, was also recognised for donating handballs to the foundation.

Madam Joyce Datsa, the Central Regional Director of NSA, underscored the importance of discipline, determination, and dedication in achieving success in sports and all other endeavours, encouraging the girls to embrace these values as they embarked on their handball journey.

Madam Morgenstjerne encouraged the girls to take their studies seriously while pursuing their passions in handball, emphasising the importance of balancing academics and sports and highlighting the prospects therein.

The event concluded with the presentation of certificates to the participating schools, coaches, and volunteers, to serve as a reminder of the positive impact that sports could have on individuals, communities and Countries in general.