Ghana: Calm Restored to Hamile Border - GIS

18 September 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

THE Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) disclosed that calm has been restored at the Hamile Border Post in the Upper West Region after disturbances involving some members of the local community on Saturday evening, September 13, 2025 erupted.

In a statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs, Assistant Commissioner of Immigration, Mr Amoako-Atta, said the incident was swiftly brought under control with the support of relevant security agencies.

"The management of the Service wishes to assure the general public, particularly the Hamile community that the situation has since been brought under control, and calm has been restored with the support of the relevant security agencies," the statement stated.

The service noted that the Comptroller-General of Immigration, Mr Samuel Basintale Amadu, has directed a full-scale investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

It added that appropriate measures would be taken once the findings are established.

The GIS appealed to residents to remain calm and cooperate as investigations continue, stressing that it remained committed to ensuring the safety and security of border communities while working closely with other security agencies to maintain peace and order.

