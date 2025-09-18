Liberia: President Boakai Suspends Bryant Mcgill As Pressure Mounts for Arrest - Police Seek More Time

Monrovia — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has suspended Deputy Minister for Youth Development at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Bryant McGill, following serious allegations linking him to the rape of a 14-year-old girl.

The Executive Mansion confirmed the suspension on Wednesday, stating that the decision aligns with the government's zero-tolerance policy on sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) and is intended to allow for a fair and transparent investigation.

"This decision has been taken in line with the government's zero-tolerance policy toward all forms of sexual and gender-based violence and to ensure a fair and transparent investigation. Deputy Minister McGill will remain suspended until the conclusion of the investigation," the statement said.

The Liberia National Police (LNP) has been investigating the case since early September but has yet to make an arrest. Police officials have described the matter as "delicate" and say they are still collecting forensic and corroborative evidence. A medical report obtained by the victim's family confirms that the child was sexually violated.

Speaking at a press conference in Monrovia, Inspector General Gregory Coleman said police are proceeding cautiously to ensure the case is legally sound before making any arrest.

"Unlike other cases, this one will be treated with delicacy," Coleman said. "We cannot make an arrest without sufficient evidence. We are ensuring we satisfy all parameters before taking action."

Police confirmed that Deputy Minister McGill, the alleged victim, and her father have all been interviewed. Investigators have collected surveillance footage, preserved the victim's clothing for DNA testing, and are reviewing GSM call logs and digital evidence. McGill has not been charged but is required to report to police daily while the investigation continues.

Authorities did not give a timeline for the completion of the investigation, citing the pending forensic DNA results.

Cllr. Isaac George, Coordinator of the Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Crimes Unit at the Ministry of Justice, acknowledged the case's high-profile nature and called for caution to avoid compromising the investigation.

"This case has received significant public attention," George said. "We must ensure the integrity of the investigation is not compromised and that all legal standards are followed before charges are filed or any arrest is made."

Atty. Ebenezer Zonoe, Legal Team Lead at the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, confirmed that the alleged victim is receiving psychosocial support and shelter at a government-run safe home. He urged the public to remain calm and allow the legal process to take its course.

The case has sparked widespread public backlash, especially from women's rights groups and civil society organizations. On Tuesday, protesters gathered outside the Ministry of Justice demanding McGill's immediate arrest and accusing the police of applying a double standard in handling the case.

"We have seen ordinary people arrested instantly on mere allegations. Why is this case being treated differently?" one protester said.

The Association of Female Lawyers of Liberia (AFELL) has also condemned the delay. In a statement, AFELL President Cllr. Philomena Williams expressed concern over the police's inaction despite medical evidence and public outrage.

"Any individual found attempting to intervene or compromise this case will face legal consequences," Williams said. "We are watching closely, and we will not tolerate obstruction of justice."

AFELL reported that when its members visited the police station on September 15, McGill was still present and not detained, despite the seriousness of the charges. The group reiterated its call for McGill's immediate arrest, stressing that statutory rape is a criminal offense under Liberian law and that the law does not recognize consensual sex with a minor.

"The evidence is clear, and the law is straightforward," the statement read. "The police must arrest the accused immediately."

The organization also called for increased investment in the SGBV Crimes Unit of the Ministry of Justice, including more funding, staffing, and improved infrastructure to support the prosecution of sexual violence cases.

AFELL extended sympathy to the victim's family and pledged ongoing legal support.

"We stand with the family of the young girl in this challenging time and promise that we will not relent until justice is served," said Cllr. Williams.

The case has reignited public concern over how Liberia handles sexual violence, particularly when allegations involve politically connected individuals. Activists argue that slow or selective enforcement of the law discourages victims from reporting and undermines public trust in the justice system.