Ghana's Esther Cobbah Becomes First African President of Global Public Relations Body

THE Institute of Public Relations (IPR), Ghana proudly announces that its President, Esther Ambah Numaba Cobbah, Founder and Chief Executive of Strategic Communications Africa Ltd. (Stratcomm Africa), has been elected President of the International Public Relations Association (IPRA), a historic first for Africa.

Her election marks a major milestone, making Ms Cobbah the first African to lead the 70-year-old global public relations body, headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

The appointment reflects both her outstanding leadership in communication and the growing influence of Africa in the global public relations arena.

Currently serving as CEO of Stratcomm Africa, Ms Cobbah, has spent over three decades building and leading the award-winning agency.

Her visionary leadership has earned numerous national and international recognitions, including: PR Personality of the Year, IPR Ghana (2013); Marketing Woman of the Year, CIMG (2012); Outstanding Woman of the Year, GOWA Awards (2022); Named among 50 Top Women in PR, PRNews USA (2015); IPRA United Nations Award for PR and Sustainable Development (2016, awarded to Stratcomm Africa).

Ms Cobbah has also contributed extensively to IPRA, serving as a judge for its prestigious Golden World Awards (GWA) and, for the past four years, as the only African member of the IPRA Governing Board.

"We at IPR Ghana are immensely proud of this achievement," said Peter Martey Agbeko, Chair of the IPR Ghana International Relations Committee.

"Esther Cobbah's leadership is a beacon for Africa and for professional communicators worldwide. Her rise to this global position is both historic and inspirational," he added.

Educated at Wesley Girls' High School, the University of Ghana, and Cornell University (USA), Ms Cobbah has dedicated her career to advancing excellence and ethical communication.

Through Stratcomm Africa, which she founded more than 31 years ago, she has pioneered innovative communication approaches that have earned her global respect.

Her presidency of IPRA is expected to usher in a new era of inclusion, innovation, and global collaboration in public relations practice.

IPRA is the leading global network for PR professionals. Founded in 1955, IPRA works to raise standards in public relations, advance ethical communication through its Code of Conduct, and celebrate excellence worldwide through the Golden World Awards.

IPR, Ghana is the professional body regulating, training, and developing public relations practitioners in Ghana.

Established in 1972, IPR Ghana is dedicated to promoting excellence, integrity, and professionalism in communication practice nationwide.

