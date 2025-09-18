Nigeria: Lagos Suspends All Reclamation Projects Over Flood, Safety Risks

"With the low-lying topography of Lagos and its fragile ecosystem, the state government cannot allow indiscriminate reclamation of lagoons, wetlands, and floodplains to continue," the commissioner said.

The Lagos State Government has ordered an immediate suspension of all reclamation projects across the state, citing grave environmental and safety risks.

In a statement on Thursday, the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, said the ministry had observed a surge in reclamation activities on wetlands, floodplains, and lagoon fronts without mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) approvals or drainage clearances.

The affected areas include Parkview, Banana Island, Osborne, Victoria Island Extension, Lekki, Ajah, Oworonshoki, Lagos Mainland, Ikorodu, Ojo, and Badagry.

Mr Wahab warned that while reclamation may provide space for housing and infrastructure, it has exposed Lagos to increased flooding, coastal erosion, water pollution, loss of biodiversity, and disruption of fishing livelihoods.

"With the low-lying topography of Lagos and its fragile ecosystem, the state government cannot allow indiscriminate reclamation of lagoons, wetlands, and floodplains to continue," the commissioner said.

He directed all ongoing and planned reclamation projects to stop immediately, whether or not they already have approvals. Developers with existing permits must resubmit them for documentation and monitoring, while new projects must undergo full EIA assessments before clearance is granted.

The ministry gave a seven-day compliance deadline, warning that violators risk site decommissioning, excavation of filled areas, reopening of blocked water channels, and arrest and prosecution.

"Enough is enough," Mr Wahab declared.

Fresh enforcement

In September 2024, the government sealed the Maverick Estate in Gbagada for encroaching on a designated wetland.

During an inspection, Mr Wahab ordered a halt to all construction at the site, the removal of fences, and the evacuation of workers until the developers secure the required land, environmental, and drainage approvals.

The ministry also inspected the TREM drainage channel at Anthony Oke along the Oshodi Expressway, where officials found that Maverick Estate's development had blocked sections of the drainage, worsening flood risks in the area.

Mr Wahab noted that similar encroachments have been reported in Iju, Ejigbo, Badagry, Ikorodu, and Itoikin, stressing that wetlands remain critical to the state's environmental sustainability.

The commissioner also visited the ongoing System 1 drainage project to mitigate flooding in Ojota, Ogudu, Maryland, and Odo Iya Alaro.

He said the two-year-old project is focused on establishing a clear right-of-way to ease flooding on the mainland.

Mr Wahab urged residents to support government efforts to restore drainage channels and protect wetlands, warning that unchecked encroachment would worsen the impact of climate change on Lagos.