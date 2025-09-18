Africa: FIFA Rankings - Super Eagles Slip to Sixth in Africa

The three-time African champions, who were ranked 43rd in April and 44th in July, slipped one more place in September's release

Nigeria's Super Eagles have continued their downward slide in the FIFA/Coca-Cola Men's World Rankings, falling to 45th in the world and dropping out of Africa's top five once again.

The three-time African champions, who were ranked 43rd in April and 44th in July, slipped one more place in September's release. The drop now places Nigeria sixth on the continent, behind its long-standing rivals.

Rivals pulling ahead

Morocco remain Africa's highest-ranked team and sit 11th globally after securing an early ticket to next year's FIFA World Cup. Senegal are second on the continent and 18th worldwide, while Egypt (35th) and Algeria (38th) complete Africa's top four.

Côte d'Ivoire, fresh from their steady run of results, have overtaken Nigeria by climbing to 44th in the world and fifth in Africa. Tunisia also made progress, rising three spots to 49th. Cameroon, South Africa, and Mali round off the continent's top ten.

For Nigeria, the slip raises questions about consistency and competitiveness at a time when other African nations are building momentum.

Spain back on top

Globally, Spain returned to the summit for the first time since 2014 after their UEFA EURO 2024 triumph. They displaced world champions Argentina, who dropped to third, while France climbed into second.

Germany endured one of the steepest falls, sliding to 12th following a shock World Cup qualifier defeat to Slovakia, who themselves jumped ten places to 42nd.

Global movers

Other notable risers included Paraguay (37th, up 6), Uganda (82nd, up 6), The Gambia (115th, up 8), and Madagascar (108th, up 7). Morocco (11th, up 1) remain just outside the world's top ten after a strong run of eight wins in nine matches.

Canada (26th) and Kosovo (91st) also hit new highs, continuing their upward push.

The next FIFA/Coca-Cola Men's World Ranking will be released on 23 October.