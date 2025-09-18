Nigeria: Democracy in Nigeria Now Tool for Elite State Capture - Peter Obi

18 September 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, Nnewi

...Says Democracy Dying as Leaders No Longer Serve the People

NNEWI -- Former Anambra State governor and Labour Party presidential candidate in the last general election, Mr. Peter Obi, has warned that democracy in Nigeria is under grave threat, lamenting that it has been hijacked by the elite and reduced to a tool for state capture.

Obi, in a statement released in Onitsha by his media aide, Mr. Valentine Obienyem, said this while delivering a keynote address at the 2025 Goodluck Jonathan Foundation Annual Democracy Dialogue in Accra, Ghana, themed "What Makes Democracy Die?"

He described democracy as a system rooted in accountability, service to the people, security, education, healthcare, and poverty alleviation, but regretted that Nigeria's democratic practice had strayed far from these ideals.

"Democracy in Nigeria is under threat because it no longer serves the people or holds leaders accountable," Obi declared. "Regrettably, it has been reduced to a tool for elite state capture, granting access to public resources for private and family interests."

According to him, democracy dies when leaders stop prioritising citizens' needs and institutions cease to uphold accountability. "Nigeria is a typical example of this tragic reality," he added.

The former presidential candidate stressed that reversing the decline of democracy in Nigeria would require the electorate to take governance and elections seriously by voting only for leaders with competence, capacity, character, compassion, and commitment to service.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.