Nigeria: Lagos Orders Immediate Suspension of All Reclamation Projects Without EIA, Drainage Clearance

LAGOS -- The Lagos State Government has ordered the immediate suspension of all reclamation projects across the state, citing grave environmental and social risks posed by indiscriminate land reclamation activities.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, the ministry expressed concern over the proliferation of unregulated reclamation works on wetlands, floodplains, and lagoons in key areas such as Parkview, Banana Island, Osborne, Victoria Island Extension, Lekki, Ajah, Oworonshoki, Lagos Mainland, Ikorodu, Ojo, and Badagry.

According to the statement, most of these projects were being carried out without the requisite Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) approvals and drainage clearance from the ministry.

"While reclamation may provide space for housing and infrastructure development, it also poses significant environmental and social risks including increased vulnerability to flooding, coastal erosion, disruption of livelihood--especially fishing--loss of wetlands and biodiversity, constriction of lagoon capacity, and impairment of water quality," Wahab stated.

He stressed that with Lagos' low-lying topography and fragile ecosystem, the government could not continue to tolerate indiscriminate reclamation that threatens the safety and wellbeing of residents.

The directive, which takes immediate effect, mandates that all approved reclamation projects be submitted to the ministry for proper documentation and monitoring, while ongoing and proposed projects must undergo the full EIA process and obtain clearance.

Wahab warned that failure to comply with the directive within seven days would attract stiff enforcement measures, including the decommissioning of sites, excavation and removal of illegal fills, reopening of blocked water channels, and arrest and prosecution of violators.

"Enough is enough," the commissioner declared, stressing the government's resolve to safeguard the state against avoidable ecological disasters.